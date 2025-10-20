How about those No Kings protests! Quite possibly the largest in US history, with about seven million people in more than 2,600 locations telling Dictator Day One to go fuck on off.

He’s the king of being told to fuck off!

Look at these crowd shots! Even bigger than the ones from June!

Chicago! Illinois governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson marched with the people and spoke. It’s simply incredible that with all of those people there, there was no violence, and no arrests.

John Cusack was there, justifying all of your teenage crushes.

In Washington, DC, they rolled out a giant Constitution.

New York City! More than 100,000 people, and police say there were no arrests there either.

Los Angeles!

San Francisco, on the beach!

And in New Jersey, John Bon Jovi came out to tell Trump he gives love a bad name.

And our Rebecca Schoenkopf was with the multitudes in Detroit, where she was awarded the Jeff Tiedrich Nobel prize for signmaking, see above!

Thousands in Denver!

What’s more, there appear to have been even more protests in deep red Trump country than last time. Waging Nonviolence did the math (before even this protest):

In counties Trump won by at least 5 percentage points, his first term saw an average total of 2 protesters per 10,000 residents per month, while his second term has seen an average of 7 protesters per 10,000 residents per month. Surges of participation — during which protest participation exceeded 19 protesters per 10,000 residents in Trump country — have also occurred in four months featuring nationwide actions: March 2018 (the Enough Walkouts and March for Our Lives), June 2020 (Black Lives Matter), April 2025 (Hands Off), and June 2025 (No Kings). Two of those have happened so far this year alone.

Momentum sure seems to be building. Atlanta! Boise! Kansas City! Red parts of Virginia!

Blue dot Waterloo, Iowa, population 67,000, threw a party.

And again, there was no violence anywhere! Well, one MAGA lady was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for brandishing a gun at protesters, and some dinguses in Yakima, Washington, and Bryson City, North Carolina, thought that coal-rolling the crowd was hilarious, and in Colorado a MAGA guy got tripped chasing after a kid who stole his sunglasses after he screamed the F slur at everybody.

Oh yeah, and in Portland, Oregon, some shithead lady repeatedly hit a bicyclist/crowd control volunteer with her Range Rover. She was reportedly questioned but not arrested by police, 🙄.

Still, for seven million people, it’s simply mind-boggling how peaceful it was.

Almost like our movement is not the violent one or something.

Protests were not confined to the US either. Geneva, Bern and Zurich! London! Dublin! South Korea! And in Tallinn, Estonia, there was one guy, Stewart. Stewart, you rule! He says that he’s now gotten 97 death threats. That’s how much some trolls really really want a king, by any means necessary. Rule me harder, daddy!

The protests made almost every Sunday front page. Even the New York Times! Can you find the story? Scroll down. Keep going. More. Past the above-the-fold whinings that Democrats running for office talk about Trump too much. At least the biggest protest in history story is above the breaking news that Italy has spritzes and spaghettis!

Seeing the millions proclaiming their distaste out on the streets made the wannabe king in question and his little minions SO triggered. Donald Trump posted some AI slop of himself dumping crap on everyone, and JD Vance posted AI fan fiction of Trump being crowned and Democrats bowing before him.

How captured by Trump is the New York Times? They published an article about that AI video of Trump dumping crap on everyone and referred to the diarrhea he was dumping as “brown liquid.” In case you’ve ever wondered if they would stoop so low as to literally clean up his shit!

Meanwhile, the White House and other government agencies joined BlueSky to post another AI slop reel of their greatest hits. So on-brand from the administration that cannot create anything and has no interest in actually governing, beyond exacting vengeance on anyone who dares to say out loud that they don’t want to replace the Constitution with Trump’s explosive diarrhea.

And of course House Speaker Mike Johnson took to Fox News to whine that the protests were ANTI-AMERICAN and not loving, unlike that AI video of Trump made of himself lovingly dumping his poops of love on everyone. Johnson moaned that the protesters were not sufficiently grateful that Trump was so kind as to not shut down the streets of DC like he could have done.

“This isn’t just a rogue group of actors; it’s being organized, it’s being coordinated and most importantly, it’s being funded. And the question we need to ask ourselves…is what is it really about? And I think in particular this No Kings protests, regardless of who it’s backed by, is not in opposition to a king. It’s actually advocating for a leftist king. That’s what they want,” he oxymoroned.

What’s next? There’s a No Kings mass call from eight to nine p.m. EDT on Tuesday, so dial in if you want to find out!

[Waging Nonviolence / New York Times gift link]

