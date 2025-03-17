How do Democrats get their mojo back? Definitely not by doing what California Governor Gavin Newsom done did! Which was to bring racist, antisemitic, oppressed-by-sign-language, short-pants wearing human Adobe pinch tool Charlie Kirk onto the first episode of his new podcast, and lap up Kirk’s advice to hop on the hateful, idiotic “banning transgender girls and women from sports” train with no pushback. And THEN inviting old three-shirts Steve Bannon on for a klatch about “populism” on his show, too, where they chatted it up in comrade-to-comrade tones, and Newsom politely did not push back as Bannon insisted Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Watch if you like groaning JESUS CHRIST WHY ARE YOU SO CHATTY WITH THAT CRIMINAL at your screen.

Unshockingly, a follow-up poll after Newsom’s Charlie Kirk interview found that people really did not respond well to the supplication, and it sank Newsom’s favorability by a whopping 10 points. Surprise, surprise, the Republicans who already hated him him still hate him; Democrats were disgusted, and respondents from both parties wondered why he was podcasting at all instead of, like, doing his job as governor, a job he’s still supposed to be working at for another year until term limits kick him out.

Newsom’s clip both-sides-ing the men dominating in women’s sports lie got the very worst reaction, in which Newsom simped to Kirk: “The issue of fairness is completely legit. So I completely align with you. And we've got to own that. We've got to acknowledge it.” ICYMI, the other day:

Sixty-three percent of viewers had a negative response to this.

Many spicy comments, such as,

REPUBLICAN: “Newsome [sic] had an opportunity to denounce transgender participation in sports, but did not have the courage to do so.”

INDEPENDENT: That it is just more proof that all he has ever been is a Severely Narcissistic Asshole. & anAsshole is best defined as: 'That which only provides you shit.'

DEMOCRAT: “I think the whole thing is made up by teh RepubliCons Party to devide [sic] the Democratic Party.”

That Democrat gets it. California has some of the strongest LGBTQ+ protection laws in the country, including the right of students to play sports consistent with their gender identity since 2013, and the sky has not fallen.

But now Newsom’s apparently rethinking all of his principles, and open to Charlie Kirk’s exhorting: “I encourage you to learn about the butchery that is happening under chemical castration in this state. The American people are overwhelmingly against it.” Newsom responded, “Yeah. I think we have to be more sensitized to that.” Instead of, like, “that’s not happening, and I encourage you to talk about one single subject that is not culture-war bullshit.” Or at least some “how about some California live and let live, man?”

Charlie Kirk gets housed by college students in debates all. the. time., it’s kind of his schtick. Surely the governor of California could break him off a little sauce?

Newsom backed away on his anti-banned-books stance too, letting Kirk get away with the ridiculous claim that Moms For Liberty was banning “porn.”

Newsom agreed with Charlie Kirk (Charlie Kirk!) an incredible 125 times, and told Kirk he “appreciates” him 52 times! Remember all the times Kirk said trans people should be bullied? There is nothing to appreciate about Charlie Kirk, not even how he saves money buying his pants from the boys’ department.

Newsom even slobbered to Kirk that his own 13-year-old son is one of his fans, and admired Kirk for that, instead of chewing out his lying ass for pied-pipering his son’s brain with hateful rhetoric encouraging children to be bullies. “We’re getting clobbered,” Newsom said at one point, and “you’ve figured something out.”

Gavin Newsom, you are doing a shit job of fathering. Has Newsom never given his son a man-to-man about to hategasming scammers like Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon? I would not publicly admit to that level of parenting failure for a million bucks. Has Newsom been bitten by the right-wing brain slug himself?

And it was Newsom’s show. Why did he let Kirk do the framing? Kirk didn’t even wait a day before getting back on his song-and-dance blaming Newsom for “ruining” California, and right wingers mocked Newsom’s weird hand-flapping.

It’s sounding less like Newsom is setting himself up as some simulacrum of a “moderate” to run for president, and more like he’s hoping to be a talk show host with a podcast empire, like some kind of Hayley Welch.

We had high hopes for you, Newsom. But if you take the 101 to the 580 to the 5 to the 10 to La Cienega and then you sit in the middle of the road, you’re gonna get run over. Making nice with Charlie Kirk won’t make Trump blame one less lesbian firefighter for wildfires, or bring back the 2.2 billions of water Trump drained. May your podcast dreams fall into the San Andreas fault.

