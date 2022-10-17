Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is a rising Democratic star. The party isn’t that worried about Republicans flipping his seat. Polis comfortably leads almost every general election poll by double digits. Even Trafalgar — a Republican candidate cheerleading squad posing as a pollster — has Polis up eight points over his Republican opponent Heidi Ganahl.

Ganahl's the founder and former CEO of Camp Bow Wow — an international pet franchise and unfortunately not a music camp devoted to the Japanese rock band. Don’t let that distinguished pedigree full you, though. She’s terrible and has promoted the absurd “furry children” lie.

Polis and Ganahl debated Thursday night, and she blamed the governor for everything she thinks is wrong with the state. At one point, Polis said Ganahl’s "answer to every question is ‘Jared Polis, Jared Polis.’” Ganahl agreed with her own one-note rhetoric: “It is ... Polis is the problem.” She even tried to pin the state’s fentanyl deaths on Polis and demanded he apologize to parents whose kids died from fentanyl overdoses. Her request was silly, so he declined.

Ganahl whaled on Polis with an over-the-top “reason you suck” speech. She attacked Polis for shutting down “schools, and sports, and churches” during the height of the pandemic, but keeping “pot shops open.” (Right-wingers, including the Supreme Court, refused to accept the difference between large mass gatherings and small businesses that had limited interaction with customers.)

Pressing her hand to her chest, where presumably her heart is, she said, “I’m a mom on a mission to make this state great again for our children. And I will do everything I can to help make sure our kids can read again, to help make sure our kids aren’t committing suicide, that they’re not in a mental health crisis, and that they’re not addicted to drugs.”

Voters actually like Polis, whose approval is higher than his state Democratic colleagues and President Joe Biden. They don’t seem to think he’s governed over a surge in childhood illiteracy and suicide. She should take her act to Oregon, where she’d unfortunately find an audience for “the Democrats have ruined everything you hold dear.”

Ganahl will try to sell voters on herself and her “mission” at a campaign event Tuesday with her pick for lieutenant governor, Danny Moore. The event is billed as an opportunity for voters to “Come & Get ‘Moore’ Excited About Heidi!” Two-hundred thousand years of human evolution got us to that pun.

The headliner is Joe Oltmann, who Ganahl’s campaign claims is recognized for his work on “election integrity.” That’s a Republican euphemism for election denier and conspiracy theorist. Ganahl defeated Republican primary opponent (and homophobic creep) Greg Lopez, another Big Lie promoter. Ganahl won’t say outright if she thinks the 2020 election.was legitimate or “rigged,” which is like someone who’s circumspect on whether the moon landing was faked. You’d almost prefer they just come out and say they think Stanley Kubrick faked the whole thing on the 2001: A Space Odyssey film set. They at least aren’t trying to have it both ways.



Oltmann is a podcaster with a significant political network in Colorado. He’s also suggested murdering his political enemies, including Polis.

The Washington Post reported in June:

From a corporate office park in the Denver suburbs, podcaster Joe Oltmann spins a daily vision of America’s dark and violent future.



“Pretty soon we’ll have gallows being built all over the country. We can take care of all these traitors to our nation,” he told listeners during an episode late last year.



“Stretch that rope,” he intoned during another, suggesting that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) be hanged, before going on to explain that it was just a joke.

Jokes have punchlines, not homicidal ideation. A frequent target for Oltmann’s “humor” is Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who “now travels with a security detail, a first for the office she said.”

This is who self-proclaimed “mom on a mission” Heidi Ganahl will appear with tomorrow. She’s endorsing his lies and violent rhetoric, and that makes her no different from Oltmann.

[ Denver Post / Washington Post ]



