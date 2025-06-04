Darren Beattie

Russia has been jizzing with glee ever since Dear Leader won, with Putin aide Nikolay Patrushev immediately openly telling the Russian news that they all could not wait to get the many favors they’d done Trump returned:

To achieve success in the election, Donald Trump relied on certain forces to which he has corresponding obligations. As a responsible person, he will be obliged to fulfill them.

And fulfill them he is, generously. The Russia hoax was on you, America, and Ginger Donya’s staff picks could not be tighter up Russia’s behind if they were hand-carved Matryoshka dolls.

The latest droog uncovered, Darren Beattie (pronounced “beady”)— the guy Trump picked as (acting) Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs and tasked with shutting down the unit that tracked and countered foreign disinformation campaigns, and witch-hunting out disloyal sentiment— is married to the niece of a Russian politician and oligarch with direct ties to Putin! His name is Sergei Chernikov, and Uncle Kremlin Friend even pays for Beattie’s mother-in-law’s apartment. The whole story in the UK Telegraph is quite a read! And what do you know, Beattie has been pushing Russian talking points for years, alongside hair-raisingly racist ones.

Beattie is some backwash from Trump 1.0. In 2016 he was hired to be a speechwriter and policy aide for ghoul Stephen Miller right after he got a doctorate at Duke, writing about Nazi philosopher Martin Heidegger. You can’t make that stuff up! But in 2018 he got fired for being too racist for Trump, after CNN found out he spoke at the HL Mencken Club conference for academic-minded white supremacists, in the company of people like Richard Spencer and the founder of VDARE. It was the old days, when Trump had to worry about optics.

Robyn wrote about Beattie’s adventures, with a Whitman’s sampler of the many examples of his horrifying white-supremacist, Nazi-eugenics-loving, kill-em-all type comments:

Soon after Beattie got let go, though, he was hired as a speechwriter for Matt Gaetz, small world! And then Trump brought him back in November 2020, appointing him to the US Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. (Joe Biden got him to resign.)

Also Beattie started a website, Revolver, where he churned out Kremlin propaganda talking points alongside his racist, homophobic opinions and stolen-election “riggers stole the election” ones, gushing that Putin is “brave and strong,” and had “done more to advance conservative positions in the US than any Republican,” wanka-wanking, “Nato is a much greater threat to American liberty than Putin ever was,” and that the US was running “color revolution ops” in Ukraine and Asia, and that an American “color revolution brigade” is pushing for a “forever war in Ukraine.”

In September 2021, not long before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he wrote: “Imagine the whining from the Globalist American Empire if Putin ‘invades’ Ukraine… I love it when our national security bureaucrats fail!”

and,

“The funny thing is just about every Western institution would improve in quality if it were directly infiltrated and controlled by Putin.”

If Kremlin Uncle wrote it for him, would it sound any different?

Once made (acting) by Trump 2.0, Beattie immediately set himself to enemies-listing inside the department, demanding:

staff emails and other records with or about a host of individuals and organizations that track or write about foreign disinformation—including Atlantic journalist Anne Applebaum, former US cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs, and the Stanford Internet Observatory—or have criticized President Donald Trump and his allies, such as the conservative anti-Trump commentator Bill Kristol. The document also seeks all staff communications that merely reference Trump or people in his orbit, like Alex Jones, Glenn Greenwald, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In addition, it directs a search of communications for a long list of keywords, including “Pepe the Frog,” “incel,” “q-anon,” “Black Lives Matter,” “great replacement theory,” “far-right,” and “infodemic.”

Beattie can’t wait to re-segregate the place, and he REALLY likes telling Black people to take a knee to MAGA, it is his favorite thing. He takes a knee to Putin, everybody not a white man takes a knee to him, it’s the natural order.

Beattie, like Putin, also as special dislike for the UK, which he imagines is a hellscape with “Pakistani rape gangs allowed to terrorize vulnerable young British girls because the authorities were too scared of being perceived as racist.” Also he thinks liberals have victimized Andrew Tate, by doing “woke” “censorship.”

Yeah, he is full-on one of those.

Yep, THIS GUY, with the KREMLIN-CONNECTED-WIFE.

Beattie had a very normal, professional response to this.

Meanwhile, in February Pete Hegseth ordered the US Cyber Command to stand down from all planning against Russia, including offensive digital actions. And Tulsi Gabbard is, of course, Russia’s girlfriend.

Safe to say, Putin has captured the US security apparatus by Trump’s withery little balls.

The only slightly funny thing, though, Putin is still losing in Ukraine anyway. Even without any help from Trump, Ukraine still has all that top-quality American AI Palantir battlefield technology, and moxie.

What gift to Putin from Trump will be unwrapped next? Stay tuned, because around here it’s Kremlin Christmas every day!

