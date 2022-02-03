Senator Susan Collins, the phony moderate from Maine, is real concerned, folks. She’d really like to vote against President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee for garbage reasons, which would likely deny Biden’s nominee any Republican support and force bipartisan crusaders Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to join (or not!) a party-line Democratic vote. Unfortunately, that darn Biden plans to nominate the first Black woman Supreme Court justice and Collins is worried that pulling a Garland on her would make the GOP look, well, kinda racist.

Collins told The New York Times:

The idea that race and gender should be the No. 1 and No. 2 criteria is not as it should be. On the other hand, there are many qualified Black women for this post and given that Democrats, regrettably, have had some success in trying to paint Republicans as anti-Black, it may make it more difficult to reject a Black jurist.

Let’s all weep for Susan Collins, shall we?

FRAUD ALERT: Hurry And Fetch The Salts, Susan Collins Is Having A Spell Again!

Collins is still going on about how awful it is that Biden acknowledges that Black women exist and currently don’t sit on the Supreme Court. It’s swell that she concedes “there are many qualified Black women for this post,” but she doesn’t wonder why past Republican presidents such as Donald Trump and George W. Bush never considered any. Biden probably proactively declared he was nominating a Black woman so no 35-year-old white guy who just finished a "Law & Order" marathon wouldn’t get his hopes up.

The senator insults our intelligence when she claims that Democrats “have had some success in trying to paint Republicans as anti-Black.” A party that has averaged about 10 percent of the Black vote for the past 40 years might want to stop blaming Democrats for its trouble. Black folks can think for ourselves, and Democrats didn't Svengali us into believing the GOP is anti-Black. Black people are hearing their “fuck you” policies loud and clear.

FRAUD ALERT: Susan Collins Gonna Protect Voting Rights Just Like She Protected Roe V. Wade

Republicans have blocked voting rights legislation, including the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Collins’s GOP colleague Rand Paul single-handedly prevented passage of an anti-lynching bill. The GOP also killed a police reform bill that Democrats negotiated in good faith after George Floyd’s murder.

That’s just the past couple years. Pre-pandemic, the GOP was also quite racist. The Republican Party fully embraced sentient klan hood Donald Trump, who’s a vocal supporter of Confederate iconography. The guy was born in Queens. In 2019, Collins herself criticized Trump’s racist attack on four congresswomen of color (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley). Of course, she did in the most Susan Collins way possible.

“I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus — especially when it comes to their views on socialism, their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and their negative comments about law enforcement — but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down,” Collins said.

Collins said it was “extremely offensive” when the racist mob at one of Trump’s rallies chanted “send her back” about Rep. Omar. The racism counter doesn’t magically reset to zero whenever she tweets some platitudes. Black people notice how openly racist the GOP has become.

When Trump smeared Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries,” Collins tepidly responded: “These comments are highly inappropriate and out of bounds and could hurt efforts for a bipartisan immigration agreement. The President should not denigrate other countries.”

Trump asked why we couldn’t have more immigrants from Norway! The guy’s a white supremacist. That’s not a selling point for Black people.

FRAUD ALERT: Susan Collins, Please Get A F*cking Grip

Collins's unfortunately successful 2020 re-election campaign boasted that she’d "challenged President Trump on many occasions," including “when he failed to immediately condemn the anti-Semitism and racism that led to the violent clashes in Charlottesville.” Someone get her a cookie.

Trump is a gross racist, and Republican voters don’t mind. For many, it’s a selling point. This isn’t the Democratic Party’s doing. No paint was necessary.

