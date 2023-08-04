Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Look who thinks he’s allowed to grow some balls, it is Mike Pence, calling Trump’s lawyers “crackpot” and saying Trump did something wrong. Does Mother know? (UPI)

In Defense of Charles Manson, by the editors of the National Review. — Roy Edroso Breaks It Down

Thom Hartmann reads the indictment and compares it to the National Guard killing kids at Kent State. Chilling. (Thom Hartmann substack)

Heather Cox Richardson too notes the deep-seated desire to use the military to quash protests if Trump installed himself. To which we can only say: Fuck Ted Cruz.

Wait a minute, Texas AG Ken Paxton is finally going on trial for his ALLEGED securities fraud? But it’s only been eight years! (The Hill)

More like Linda YIKESarino! (Daring Fireball)

I agree with Cornel West that we should raise taxes on the rich. Cornel West allegedly does not agree with me that anyone who makes so much money he owes more than half a million dollars in taxes should pay them. (Daily Beast)

Senate Democrats think Samuel Alito should recuse from ethics cases. What is Clarence Thomas, chopped liver? — CNN

I don’t know Lizzo’s music because I am old, but I like her because she is fat and hangs her body out and stole Thomas Jefferson’s crystal flute (?) and pissed off all the racists. But this is not so much a denial of the sexual harassment lawsuit against her, and I would like to see a denial please. (Teen Vogue)

Yay Black people enjoying nature and the outdoors! Boo racism and the fuckin national parks were segregated until Truman! (NBC News)

The AI made this Asian girl white :/ — Business Insider

A 1933 New Yorker about the “legends” of Lizzie Borden, and what her small town thinks (thought)? Oh fuck yeah oh hell yes. (Gotta put on that party dress.)

