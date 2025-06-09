Tabs gif by Martini Glambassador!

The fight for states’ rights was on the ground in southern California this weekend, and now Los Angeles is UNPRECEDENTED being invaded by 2,000 National Guard troops, which will occupy for at least the next 60 days as ICE raids continue, and Trump declaring he will “liberate” Los Angeles. This federal aggression is the result of DHS tripling ICE arrest quotas and sending agents to storm businesses coast to coast. And in southern Los Angeles County they were met by protesting and resistance that has been going on since Friday, with protestors standing off against ICE agents dressed for the battle of Fallujah with no badge numbers or IDs, deploying tear gas and flash-bang grenades! Non-lethal bullets! Things were set on fire! Standoffs for hours! (Al Jazeera)

Sunday at 2:41 a.m. Trump declared that the The National Guard had everything under control, before the National Guard began to actually arrive, over the protests of the mayor of LA Karen Bass, and governor Gavin Newsom. Tom Homan has rrgrred that Bass and Newsom could be arrested if they try to do anything to try to stand in the feds’ way, Pete Hegseth is slobbering to send in the MARINES, and Mike Johnson thinks that would not be too heavy-handed, because the far right has been dreaming of fighting a civil war against their fellow citizens forever. The protests continued into Sunday, with bridge-builder Gavin Newsom telling people to be peaceful, and then formally asking Trump for his National Guard powers back. (CBS )

Remember the time Kristi Noem said, “If Joe Biden federalizes the National Guard, that would be a direct attack on states' rights”?

If you need more evidence that all of this immigrant persecution is nothing but the flimsiest pretense for a federal power grab, note the inaction towards employers who hire immigrants: the Texas legislature just rejected mandating that employers use the federal E-verify system to check if their employees are authorized to work in the state. (ProPublica)

Remember that time Trump himself lied that he used E-verify for his businesses, while at the same time he was employing undocumented immigrants to scrub the orange stains off of his collars at Bedminster? (New York Times archive link)

Friday Trump also vowed to “impose large-scale fines” on California because one transgender athlete participated in a track meet. (Fox 5 San Diego)

ABC has suspended Terry Moran after he made an X post calling Stephen Miller a “world-class hater,” and the snowflakes at the White House and Karoline Leavitt went into apoplexy demanding Moran be held accountable. Another major network bending the knee. Write for Wonkette, Terry, then you can insult that rage-sick little pinworm all day long! (Deadline)

Holy First Amendment, Texas is trying to make public colleges prohibit “engaging in expressive activities on campus between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.” (Houston Chronicle)

While the 50th World Pride celebration went on in DC this weekend, tanks were rolling in for Trump’s Big Beautiful Tiananmen Square Birthday Spectacle. Said our Dominic Gwinn on the scene:

More than half the city is one big queer club right now. I can hear the bass pumping from the speakers coming from the main concert stage where I'm staying all night long. And on the other side of the stadium is one part of the troop staging grounds at the Armory. It's like a fucked up Twilight Zone episode, or a Mirror-Mirror episode of Star Trek.

Enjoy the highlights of the other, much happier parade!

That Man signed an executive order on Friday to scrap all kinds of Biden-era cybersecurity protections, including requiring that vendors attest that their software is secure. What could go wrong? (Cybersecurity Drive)

There’s only two voting members left at the FCC, lipless creepo Brendan Carr and Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez, so Carr is just authorizing himself to do all the FCC deciding, without anybody else doing any voting. (The Verge)

A Colombian presidential candidate, Miguel Uribe Turbay, is clinging to life after being shot in the head by a 15-year-old hitman at a campaign appearance. No one knows his motivation, but based on nothing, Marco Rubio is sure it was “violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government.” (NPR)

The Supreme Court gave DOGE permission to get into everybody’s Social Security data. Oh. (NBC)

Well, that was all a bummer.

Let’s go back to DC Pride, and that 1,000-foot rainbow flag.

A proposal, aw. Hey, more about the flag and its history, please!

These colors don’t run!

How about Cynthia Erivo singing in front of the Capitol?

Much better!

