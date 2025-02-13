Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Apparently I bet Dominic five bucks that Tulsi *would* get confirmed. So behold the worst five dollars I ever made.

Whaaaaat, inflation you say? (CNBC)

Just Trump suggesting he might not pay some T-bills because surely they might be “fraudulent.” Sure sure yup! (Bloomberg via Yahoo Finance)

President Fucketybye, Elon, and Elon’s emotional support human in the Oval Office, doin’ some sleep and some lies. Also, apparently we’re now going to “have” Gaza and just “take” it. Haven’t heard a lot of people screaming about Genocide Don, is it because it doesn’t alliterate? (Jeff Tiedrich)

But what if we let Elon Musk do it all in complete secrecy and also without judicial intervention? (Gift link New York Times)

Wait, JOSH Hawley???

This culminated in federally authorized ethnic cleansing on a massive scale, namely the forcible removal of the Cherokee from their homeland. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), rather surprisingly, recently made this exact point in opposing Vance’s call for open judicial defiance. Hawley argued, “Oh, we’re just going to completely ignore the decision? That I think you can’t do. Andrew Jackson did that, infamously. He was wrong on that. That was the Trail of Tears. That was lawless. That was wrong.”

More on “so what do we do if they just ignore all the court orders. (Status Kuo)

Meanwhile, the NIH has been in contempt of court for two weeks now in refusing to pay out contracts that had already been legally entered into by Congress, but apparently has decided to follow the law for now. (Popular Info)

JD Vance: shitty Catholic. — The Pope. (Greg Sargent at The New Republic)

Blast from the past: 2020 profile on Stephen Miller and his war bride. They’re sick, sick people. (Vanity Fair)

Mazel tov you crazy kids. Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock I mean. (Jezebel)

The buck on TRIGGER WARNING two children who froze to death living with mom and grandma in a van stops with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Ten to 15 day wait for a shelter, when four kids are among seven people living in a van in winter? And Mom called for help three times while the homeless departments just … washed their hands? No. Mike Duggan, FIX IT. (Detroit Free Press) As the Jew who controls the Democratic Party, I’m probably gonna put the kibosh on this guy leading it for Michigan. (Detroit News)

Children freezing to death, while a $300 million bunker for plague or whatever for the uber-rich exists. (Realtor)

And here’s the House Republicans’ budget resolution: Did you guess more children freezing to death and starving Grandma in her nursing home on Medicaid? (The American Prospect)

Apparently Elon Musk just straight up took $80 million in already-disbursed funds for NYC migrant shelters, just sucked it right back out New York City’s bank account. What was Trump always saying? If they can do it to them, they can do it to you. (Daily News via Yahoo)

New Yorkers! You have through TODAY to register as a Democrat to run Eric Adams the fuck out of town. (VOTE NYC)

Orange County, I’m buying you drinks at my favorite olden days dive haunt THE FLING, 2370 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, TUESDAY, Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m.

San Diego, I’m buying you fish and chips and beers at SHAKESPEARE PUB, 3701 India St., San Diego, click here for parking direx, THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.! Special surprise guests! We love you!

