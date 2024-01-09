No, there’s nothing wrong with your computer. The images have been slowed way down at user request.

Joan Walsh calls out the moral “sickness” that’s required to refer to the January 6 insurrectionists as “hostages.” (The Nation)

Here are seven reasons why we won’t miss former NRA chief Wayne La Pierre. Yes, the “good guy with a gun” fantasy is number one. (New Republic)

Boeing’s stock has dropped after one of its planes almost killed a lot of people. Sometimes the markets are fairly straightforward. (CNN)

Rep. James Clyburn from South Carolina says he’s very worried about Joe Biden’s standing with Black voters. This is probably a shock to the white pundits who have at least as many Black friends as Nikki Haley. Clyburn’s not all doom and gloom, though, and believes that the White House just needs to more effectively communicate all the good it’s achieved. (Politico)

Lauren Boebert is fleeing her current district because she’s become a national laughingstock and not even Fox News can sell that to her soon-to-be former constituents. (Also Politico)

Biden’s speech at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church reminded me of my friend Victoria Brownworth’s lovely piece about the victims of the 2015 white supremacist shooting. (Curve Mag)

The disturbing rise in anti-Semitism continues. This time, some assholes shouted repulsive slurs at a girls basketball team. The Hitler-adjacent team’s coach was later fired. (The Daily Beast)

Has Nextdoor gotten a little racist and gossipy? I mean, I know I come for the gossip but I could do without the racism. (Baltimore Banner)

Charles M. Blow on the Right’s persecution of Claudine Gay. (This is one of those issues where white liberals’ favorite Never Trumpers show their cards.) (New York Times)

Have you considered a “damp” January instead of a “dry” January? My existence is finite (yes, I checked) so I tend to think I shouldn’t deprive myself any of life’s pleasures. Of course, my college nickname was Bacchus. (The Atlantic)

Eighty-nine-year-old former Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson allegedly died from “medical neglect,” because even a distinguished career in Congress won’t save you from the lousy medical treatment Black women receive. (Essence)

I agree with Anthony Conwright at Mother Jones, who writes:

But it is insufficient to claim that the Big Lie is merely that the 2020 presidential election was stolen or that Trump’s election-fraud conspiracy was the root cause of the riots. As we confront the insurrection on its two-year anniversary, it’s important to remind ourselves of what motivated the rioters that day: the idea that the United States is for white people, whose power must be protected at all costs.

Republican Daniel Cameron, who just lost the Kentucky gubernatorial election, is going to “wage a war on woke.” It’s not honest work but it’s a profitable enterprise. (The Root)

I feel sorry for anyone who’d rather see Superman beat up a mugger than comfort a suicidal person. I appreciate Steve Shives’ take here.

