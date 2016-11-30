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The Psy of Life's avatar
The Psy of Life
Aug 16, 2023

The mid-terms usually go against the party with the presidency, so we do have that trend to anticipate. But, they don't learn through pain. Pain just pisses them off, and they get meaner and sneakier.

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The Psy of Life
Aug 16, 2023

I thought that a form of Pascal's wager might be effective, too. You know, Pascal said, since the Christian god promises the best afterlife for believers and worst for non-believers, you should believe. That way, if you're wrong and the Christian god isn't the one handling the afterlife, you don't end up so bad. Hindus and Buddhists reincarnate, right? You get another shot. Or if there is nothing, meh. But, if you're right, then cha-ching! Pay dirt.

Climate change is very similar. If you bet that climate change is real and work to stop or reverse it, and you're wrong, you haven't lost anything or much. And, if you're right, and you succeed, then you're the hero and have saved the day. But, if you bet that climate change isn't real, and you're right, then you haven't lost anything. But, if you're wrong, then we just flushed the whole thing down the shitter for what? It's an argument that might actually appeal.

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