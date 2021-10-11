The official GOP Twitter account attacked President Joe Biden Saturday for going on vacation YET AGAIN (in all caps!) and claimed he “was running away from all the problems he has caused." Biden planned to spend the weekend that's dedicated to a genocidal monster in Delaware, which is where his house is. This is not technically a vacation. Apparently, Republicans don't believe Democratic presidents are allowed to take weekends off. The Washington Post reported in 2019 that Donald Trump spent a third of his time in office at a Mar-a-Lago or some other grotesque Trump property. He even dubbed Mar-a-Lago the “winter White House."

Trump took 298 daytime golf trips during his reign of terror, and they cost Americans $149 million. This can't have slipped Republicans' minds because so many of them tagged along. Trump golfed dozens of times during the height of the pandemic.

The Republican criticism of Biden's downtime is obviously hypocritical, but Senator Ted Cruz took it up a notch. Cruz must think it's necessary to constantly remind us he's an insufferable ass, like that's something we'd ever forget. The smug sneer that walks somewhat like a man responded thusly to the GOP's tweet.



Yes, Ted Cruz said: “Cancún is lovely this time of year." You'll recall that back in February, Texas experienced catastrophic power outages after severe winter storms hammered the state. Millions were left freezing in their homes, and hundreds actually died. During this crisis, heroes emerged, but they weren't Cruz. Democrat Beto O'Rourke, currently a private citizen, ran a "virtual phone bank" with volunteers, who contacted senior citizens and connected them with warming centers and food banks. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised $4 million for Texas non-profits. She also personally volunteered at a Houston food bank with Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, Sylvia Garcia, and Al Green.

Meanwhile, the junior senator from Texas abandoned his constituents like a shiftless coward. He's Billy Zane in Titanic but without the charm.

Well Senator Cruz is flying to Cancun while millions of Texans do not have electricity #Priorities… https: //t.co/AzuFfFzdPL — Juan (@Juan) 1613613440.0

Cruz, who requested a police escort to the airport, planned to spend some quality time with his family at a warm luxury resort that likely had electricity and running water. His wife, Heidi, reportedly texted friends and neighbors that her nice house was “FREEZING" and she invited her fellow rich people to join them at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancún, where room prices were $309 a night. This spontaneous getaway would cost at least a couple grand, but just a week later, Cruz would boldly declare: “The Republican Party is not the party of the country clubs. It's the party of hardworking, blue-collar men and women."

The Cancún incident easily disproves this claim, but Cruz is so comfortable lying that he's able to laugh about his shameless display. He's also laughing at the very same “hardworking, blue-collar men and women" he left for dead while supposed country club Democrats like O'Rourke and Ocasio-Cortez, whom Republicans keep calling a “bartender," helped people in need, without qualification.

Cruz remains a reliable “no" vote on improving infrastructure and addressing the climate crisis.He dismissed his BFF Kyrsten Sinema's bipartisan infrastructure bill as “a gateway drug to more reckless spending." Yes, because when my wife and I repaved our driveway, that was just a gateway to such extravagances as sudden weekend trips to Cancún.

Ted Cruz is a pathetic fraud, but that's not his worse offense. He's also a seditionist who fanned the flames of Trump's Big Lie for his own political gain. This resulted in a violent mob attacking the Capitol, where people actually died, and in a just world, Cruz and his family would've fled to Mexico shortly afterward because his political career in America was over. But it's not, because nothing matters anymore.

Cruz enjoys rubbing our faces in all the accountability he's avoided. He can joke about his Cancún escapade like Monica Lewinsky joking about 25-year-old blow jobs because there are more longterm consequences for White House interns who make bad choices than there are for middle-aged senators who don't give a damn about the people they represent.

