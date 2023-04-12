Democrat Beto O'Rourke came within 2.6 points of ridding the Senate of Ted Cruz, who responded to his close call in Texas by only getting worse. He leapt on the sedition bandwagon with Josh Hawley and enabled a coup attempt that turned violent. In a just nation, he should've fled to Mexico to escape an inevitable prosecution, but instead he merely bailed on his freezing constituents during a devastating power outage.

He's spent the rest of his second term as an attention-grabbing, Fox News-mugging Twitter troll who offers absolutely nothing of value to anyone. Obviously, he lacks the decency to just resign and instead wants a third term, but Texas voters might rightly ask, "What would you say you do here?" However, Cruz is a shameless liar — it's his one skill — so he's prepared to rebrand himself to swing voters as a bipartisan problem solver. Don't laugh. He's serious.He pitched his new persona to NBC News this week.

PREVIOUSLY:



Ted Cruz Solves Border Problems With New Levels Of Table-Pounding



Ted Cruz Recalls Time Dr. Fauci Closed Gyms, Bars, Restaurants While Dancing On Puppy Graves



Why Does Everyone Try To Make Poor Ted Cruz Look Bad By Not Being Ted Cruz?



Ted Cruz Flees With Family To Mexico Looking For Better Life

Did you know Cruz is the top Republican on the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee? Well, he is, damnit, and he's teamed up with Chair Maria Cantwell — a Democrat from "blue state" Washington — on legislation that would help Americans know if their refrigerators are spying on them.

"As the number of smart devices found in homes steadily climbs, consumers deserve greater transparency about how these devices work and how they impact privacy," Cruz said in January. "Americans should know if the fridge is recording their families’ words and movements and they should know whether their virtual assistant is transmitting audio recordings of private family conversations."

I've never trusted my refrigerator, which cracks open the door when I'm not looking, so this is some solid bipartisan legislating. However, when the bill was introduced, Cruz didn't brag about it on social media. Instead, he boasted about his bill blocking non-citizens from voting in Washington DC.

“.@realDailyWire: Ted Cruz Introduces Bill To Block Non-Citizens From Voting In Washington, D.C. https://t.co/L1WxYnrQht” — Senator Ted Cruz (@Senator Ted Cruz) 1674675040

But the bold new bipartisan Cruz told NBC News, "I think campaigns should be about issues and substance and results." (During his 2018 campaign, he consistently lied about O'Rourke and rarely discussed actual relevant issues.) Cruz showed off three of the bills — hanging proudly in his office — that commie socialist Kenyan President Barack Obama signed into law. So bipartisan!

“The Commerce Committee has vast jurisdiction over nearly half the US economy," he said. "Having the responsibility of being the ranking member for the Commerce Committee is enormously beneficial to Texas.”

Recently, Cruz has used his position on the Commerce Committee to yell at the Federal Trade Commission for being mean to Elon Musk's Twitter.

“Oversight is one large bucket” for the committee, Cruz said. “And then the other large bucket is positive, bipartisan legislation that can move, that can pass into law, that is pro-jobs and pro-growth. And the Commerce Committee has a long history of passing legislation like that.”

Last August, Cruz said Democrats were collectively a "bunch of transgender, wacko socialists.”

“Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): “This is not your father’s Democrat Party. These are a bunch of transgender, wacko socialists.”” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1659621641

However, he's now proud of teaming up with them on sensible legislation. God knows, he can't pass anything that would actually help his constituents if he relied solely on his fellow MAGA cultists. They'd just build shrines to guns while insulting the "woke" military. Cruz champions his work with fellow Commerce Committee members, Democrats Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, on helping create new interstates. Of course, when Warnock ran for re-election last year, Cruz didn't just campaign for living brain donor Herschel Walker. He (true to form) labeled Warnock a "fellow traveler with Bernie [Sanders] and Elizabeth Warren." So ... does that mean Cruz is just two degrees from socialism?

“Raphael Warnock is a fellow traveler with Bernie and Elizabeth Warren. I don’t think there is a greater disconnect between the senator representing a state & the values of the state than with Warnock in Georgia. #Verdict Get the latest pod on Spotify: https://t.co/9UnYcrUWvn” — Ted Cruz (@Ted Cruz) 1668278640

Cruz said, "I don’t think there is a greater disconnect between the senator representing a state & the values of the state than with Warnock in Georgia."

He must have seen some concerning internal polls if he's trying to sound like a serious legislator, but we all know the real Ted Cruz. He's garbage and we're not buying the spin.

[ NBC News ]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?