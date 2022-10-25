Is this indeed just another everybody hates Ted Cruz blog post, as the headline says? Watch this video of Yankees fans screaming at Ted Cruz as he was leaving a game, and you tell us.

“Ted Cruz getting out of Yankee Stadium was a beautiful moment for New York” — The Levine Machine (@The Levine Machine) 1666587335

Haha, turns out that's exactly what this blog post is.

Now, some people might be inclined to think this was just good old sports-type ribbing, as Ted Cruz is a Houston Astros fan and the Yankees were playing the Astros. And it's true, these ARE the the types of things sports fans say to rival fans:

FUCK YOU, YOU RACIST PIECE OF SHIT, FUCK YOU, FUCK YOU MAN, YOU FUCKING SUCK, DUDE! YOU GO TO FUCKING HELL, DUDE!

REMEMBER WHEN TRUMP CALLED YOUR WIFE UGLY? REMEMBER THAT? REMEMBER WHEN TRUMP CALLED YOUR WIFE UGLY AND THEN YOU NOMINATED HIM? FUCK YOU!

YOU FUCKIN' PIECE OF SHIT! REMEMBER WHEN THOSE INSURRECTIONISTS WANTED TO MURDER YOU?

YOU UGLY PIECE OF SHIT, GO TO HELL, GET THE FUCK OUT OF NEW YORK!

TRUMP CALLED YOUR WIFE UGLY AND YOU LOVED IT! YOU UGLY FUCK, GET THE FUCK OUT OF HERE!

EAT MY DICK, YOU ASSHOLE!

Look, either you understand baseball or you don't.

So yeah, the Yankees fans were just real mean to Ted Cruz. They flipped him off a bunch. They booed him. They told him to go back to Cancun.

And then he went on "The View" the next day and everybody was mean to him there too.

“According to @SteveGuest, the part here that is bleeped out was somebody in the audience at The View yelling "Fuck you, Ted Cruz" after which they were forced to go to commercial.” — Greg Price (@Greg Price) 1666626498

You know what nobody did to Ted Cruz, though, not at the Yankees game or at "'The View"? Nobody made him hide in a supply closet with the mops and the buckets and the other cleaning supplies because he was scared for his life. That American hero at the Yankees game might have screamed one million times at Cruz about how much he obviously loved it when Donald Trump called Cruz's wife ugly, but that man did not threaten to hurt him.

No, that was Trump's terrorists on January 6, even though Cruz spent that entire day trying to overthrow the American government in Trump's service. Cruz revealed in his new crap book that nobody's going to read that he had to hide in the closet with the congressional pool noodles and floaties to stay safe from the terrorists. We guess those invading white guys just couldn't be counted on to know exactly which members of Congress were seditionist just like them. We all saw that video of Josh Hawley running like a little weenus, clearly he was scared Trump's terrorists might be lacking in discernment and accidentally attack him.

And Ted Cruz was scared of the same thing.

But even in that supply closet with the blue foldy mats the senators take their naps on, even there Ted Cruz did not think twice about trying to continue overthrowing the government in order to obey the authoritarian wishes of the man who called his wife ugly:

"Several members of the group argued that in the face of the riot, we should suspend our objections and vote to certify the election. I understood the sentiment. But I vehemently disagreed with it. I urged my colleagues that the course of action we were advocating was the right and principled one."

Ted Cruz wouldn't stop hurting America even when he was scared. That's just the kinda guy he is.

[ Newsweek ]

Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?