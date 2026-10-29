Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
40m

All they care about is acquisitiveness. Because that's all that matters in late capitalism. Caring about other things is just an obstacle to that sacred precept.

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
34mEdited

Thank you.

The late Walter Koenig (RIP) wrote about the "cult of cool" a bit. Even in 1978 he was writing about how he would rather feel emotions, be excited, angry, and sad than be detached from the world.

I have to put my Game Face on when I go out, but I hate the thing these days where caring about anything is "cringe". I was extremely self-conscious and had anxiety to the point it was crippling, but I got professional help and eventually learned to be myself and like myself.

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