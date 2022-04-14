Last week, we talked about Tennessee Republican state Rep. Tom Leatherwood, who's been under fire for his special Straights-Only marriage bill that might legalize a wee spot of child marriage in Tennessee. (But, you know, liberals are the real groomers, etc.)

Now let's talk about GOP state Senator Frank Niceley, who, um, well, um, he told homeless people to keep their chins up and look at Hitler.

Yeah.

So, um, he was speaking about a bill to ban homeless people from sleeping in all kinds of places, which he supported, and which the state Senate passed. And he said he had a "history lesson" to share.

You know when a Tennessee hick Republican named "Frank Niceley" from "Strawberry Plains" gets up to share a "history lesson" that you are in for something. Not sure what you're in for, but it'll be something.

Sen. Niceley stated "I haven't given y'all a history lesson in a while and I wanted to give a little history on homelessness."

Yes?

"In 1910 Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while," Niceley said. "So for two years Hitler lived on the streets and practiced his oratory and his body language and how to connect with the masses. And then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books."

Just pulled himself up by his bootstraps!

"So, a lot of these people it's not a dead end."

What is it, sir?

"They can come out of these homeless camps and have a productive life, or in Hitler's case a very unproductive life."

All righty then. We want to make sure we get this right, but we think Frank Niceley's message for the homeless is that they too can be homeless but go on to accomplish great things, or maybe not great things like genociding six million Jews?

What a strange bizarre anti-semitic weirdass fuckbonkers message.

As JoeMyGod notes, this guy is also notable for sponsoring a bill to allow people to buy horse paste without a prescription.

Joe also includes this tweet from Senator Niceley:

#WaysToAnnoyFamilyLiberalsAtThanksgiving Let's get this party started! 1. Wear your #MAGA cap to the dinner table 2. End the blessing with "even the haters and losers." 3. Insist on watching the Walking Tall marathon instead of the #NFL game. 4. Name the turkey, #Hillaryhttps: //twitter.com/FoxNews/status/933325712064483328 … — Sen. Frank Niceley (@Sen. Frank Niceley) 1511357696

Now do y'all see how Tennessee elected Marsha Blackburn to be a United States senator and did it with a straight face?

[ Fox 17 Nashville ]

