Not Elon Musk’s “Tesla purple plate,” a Nikola Tesla “Tesla purple plate.” We wouldn’t want to mislead you on this matter of Tesla woo.

I tell you, these days we’re so inundated with these incredibly elaborate and disturbing conspiracy theories involving mole children and adrenochrome and what have you, it practically makes one pine for the good old days of Ron Paul supporters making videos of themselves spraying vinegar into the air in their backyards in order to disperse “chemtrails” miles away in the sky. It was all so quaint and simple then, when all one needed to fight The Powers That Be was the same thing I use to descale my coffee maker.

But those days are not entirely over! The Tennessee Senate passed a bill (SB 2691) this week that would ban the “intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”

Or, you know, chemtrails.

The Senate bill was sponsored by Sen. Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) and the House bill by Rep. Monty Fritts (R-Kingston), though they won’t be getting around to it until next week.

For the unhep (though I can’t imagine there are many at this point), there are a lot of people out there who think that the contrails from planes — which are “a visible condensation of water droplets or ice crystals from the atmosphere, occurring in the wake of an aircraft, rocket, or missile under certain conditions” — are being used to change the weather or, in the jazzier versions of the tale, distribute mind control drugs throughout the population in order to turn us all into compliant sheeple.

Or, if you ask Kylie Jenner, to possibly exterminate us all.

Language in the bill, The Tennessean reports, also asserts that there is documentation that “the federal government or other entities acting on the federal government’s behalf or at the federal government’s request may conduct geoengineering experiments by intentionally dispersing chemicals into the atmosphere, and those activities may occur within the State of Tennessee.”

Do they provide this documentation? Did it look like this?

Of course they didn’t provide documentation, because it does not exist. If it actually did exist, I would imagine it would be the kind of thing that Tennessee Republicans would be putting in non-chemtrail sky writing. Cloud seeding exists, sure, but that has been around since forever — and there isn’t a ton of evidence showing that even that works particularly well.

If someone wanted to use chemicals to turn people into sheeple, planes just would not be the most effective method for that. It would be far more effective to poison our precious bodily fluids using the water supply or, hell, to blow them out the exhaust pipes of cars and trucks on the ground. Not to give anyone any ideas.

Indeed, probably the main thing standing in the way of some nefarious deep state group trying to change the weather (for purposes of evil, probably) by spraying chemicals out the back end of commercial planes is that it really wouldn’t be terribly effective. It would also be very expensive and very difficult to keep quiet given the sheer number of people who would need to be in on this thing in order for it to work. Generally speaking, the larger the number of people involved in a secret operation, the more likely it is to get out.

Now, I would never put it past our government to overpay for unnecessary things, given the US military’s penchant for wildly overpriced toilet seats, the storied $360 Medicare penis pumps, and our beloved trillion dollar fighter jets that don’t work. But this is America, goddamnit, and if someone had the ability to control the weather or control minds with chemicals sprayed from planes, someone would have been charging rich people to live in perfectly temperature-controlled areas filled with Xanax air by now.

