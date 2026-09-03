FOX!!!! Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning good morning, we got some real weird tabs!

Brian Beutler makes a pretty good point here about HOW ABOUT YOU DON’T FUND HIS FUCKING GOVERNMENT, YOU IDIOT JELLYFISH. (Beutler)

Idiot not going to September 11 memorial because they won’t let him give a Trump rally. (Gift link New York Times)

JD Vance loves the Apocalypse. (The New Republic)

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Mehdi Hasan has some good questions about why we’re not demanding Mike Rogers, Michigan Republican Senate nominee, disavow this one advisor freak. Being a Republican means never having to say you’re sorry. (The Guardian)

Texas. Texas cheating. (Laura Bassett at Nightcap)

Yes I do think the next governor of Florida should investigate Ron DeSantis for embezzling money from poor children to stick in his wife’s foundation! I don’t know if that next governor will be David Jolly, and it’s kind of weird that the state Democrats nominated two different former Republicans for governor twice in a row, but what can you do, it’s Florida! (Gift link Miami Herald)

I remember when Joe Biden got in so much scandal trouble for NOT doing this thing Donald Trump does every day, but they lied and said he did. That could apply to so many topics, but today we are talking about Disaster Relief. FUN :D (Rachel Maddow Blog)

Has Trump tried reaching out to mayors who might need his help and then … lololol jkjkjkjk. Anyway, Georgia’s Republican mayors love Jon Ossoff, Senator Mensch. (The New Republic)

If Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post is going to start fearmongering against Social Security (and so are a bunch of other places all of a sudden, I’ve been noting too), then Dean Baker is going to force you to read this math about the 401k’s. (CEPR)

Michigan judge tells Kalshi to GTFO for the tort of “gambling sucks.” (Gambling Harm)

You know what would be great? If Democrats took a lesson from Zohran Mamdani on how to do communications. (I don’t mean just being good at being smiley on camera, I mean reaching out to the media, whoever we’re calling “the media” today.) Imagine if Joe Biden had gotten influencers saying nice things about all his good stuff! (CJR)

Oh, here’s a good one, even if it’s the NYT instead of an influencer: NYC schools tell AI there’s no home for you here, girl, go away. (Gift link New York Times)

Tiny goat-cows fighting fires? Tiny goat-cows fighting fires! (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

Ask E. Jean, a documentary that nobody will touch because Donald Trump is scawy, is available on demand for the month of September! (Kinema) Have a trailer!

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