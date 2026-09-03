Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

It’s Martini! Check out her deets and those of an unexpected desert friend: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/a-fennec-named-martini

Also too, your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/9c1d7df7-6035-4d3c-91df-018ee89e80a4?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
20 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Goat cows > forest raking. And cuter.

Reply
Share
2 replies
482 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture