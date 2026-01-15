Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
5h

Jabari Brisport

@JabariBrisport

Imagine what would happen if we slashed fire department funding to give people individual vouchers to buy personal fire extinguishers.

That's what charter schools do to public schools.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Maryland Bear's avatar
Maryland Bear
5h

"which has already scared some Christian nationalists so much that they opposed the voucher program in the first place, warning that it would fund scary Muslim schools."

They're right, but for the wrong reasons.

If you don't want school voucher funds going to schools that teach values with which you disagree, then the solution is to oppose vouchers for religious schools altogether, or just oppose vouchers, period.

Reply
Share
3 replies
225 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture