Texas Republicans are having a real bad week already, and it is only Tuesday!

One might argue that they deserve this real bad week, and I personally might agree with one, because they’re the reason for it. It started to go to shit early Sunday, when this guy Bo French, who is somehow not a creepy OBGYN nor a questionable youth pastor but an actual Republican nominee for a state position that affects millions of people (railroad commissioner), had himself a thought!

Anyway, this guy twatted out something that would have been a fresh new racist take in 1975, and I personally have come to expect a better level of racism from the fine folks within the Texas Republican Party!

A very racist tweet from Bo French showing a crowd of football fans who appear to be South Asian and saying “the problem” is “now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.” (Screengrab via Xitter)

So this guy currently going after college graduates from his home state has been a longtime Republican operative, apparently. His website and its statements also read like an over-the-top satire of what American right-wingers are supposed to be. But that’s all of them lately, as racists are not getting punched in the mouth for saying the N-word, among others, nearly enough!

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He also wears a big-ass vaquero hat to show he’s a Real Cowboy. According to his website, he comes from an “energy sector” family, as all real cowboys do! Let’s read more!

He is a proven conservative fighter who has stood up to the Chinese Communist Party and radical Islam, as well as the radical Left and Never Trump factions, having refused to back down to attacks from all sides.

Oh brother. But wait, there’s more! Here’s where it starts to go off the rails:

Bo has committed to ending DEI, overbearing regulation, and the influence of radical Islam and the CCP in Texas oil.

What? Okay, so nobody can say there weren’t signs.

Speaking of signs, Karl Rove has apparently now seen so much of this shit that it has thrown him into an entirely new universe, one where he only votes for Democratic Party candidates from now on, forever and ever, amen, or at least until the Republicans start making their racism more accessible to people of all ethnicities!

Yes! That Karl Rove has announced that he is OVER THIS SHIT! According to the Texas Tribune, Rove rolled up to a members-only lunch event at a place in Austin called the Headliners Club, which I am going to let pass by me with a mighty effort because I am getting to something even juicier. Apparently, Karl, as in Rove, called Bo, as in French, a “bigot” and said that he is going to break his 30-year-Republican-voter streak until morale improves!

Rove, who teaches graduate students at the university’s school of public affairs, praised one of his students of South Asian descent, calling him one of the more hardworking people he’d taught. The student was a Texan at heart, Rove said, according to the people present for the conversation. Rove also praised Texas Republicans for decrying French’s comments.

Does Rove feel Death’s icy breath on his neck as he contemplates the wreckage of his life? Or is he just cynically doing some fundraising? We might never know, but right now he’s standing against racism and publicly saying he’s voting for this sweetheart of a fella, Jon Rosenthal. He doesn’t tweet racisms at all! That’s why Bo French is currently tossing Nazi slurs at the guy. That is also who Karl Rove said he will vote for in the race for railroad commissioner. In fact here is a photo of Jon Rosenthal, wearing a very nice mask, that he posted in 2021! Go Karl! I guess.

Look at him. Can you even stand it?

Speaking of Texas and signs, there’s a racism side quest here involving a state congressional candidate named Brandon Herrera, whom you might know better as The AK Guy on YouTube, or perhaps — if you’re a researcher of the far Right, in which case you have all my solidarity and well wishes — you might know him as the guy who did pro-gun videos with Kyle Rittenhouse in 2022. Yes, that guy! And it didn’t stop there!

So now, in the least unexpected twist I’ve ever seen, the gun video guy who thinks Kyle Rittenhouse is a good dude was caught saying shitty things about women and unhoused people. He also called children “cum trophies,” because all normal men think of semen when they think of children.

But don’t worry, Republicans are backing him anyway!

Hey, maybe letting Facebook and Google pick your candidates for you is a bad idea? Who knew!

I think now’s a good time to point out that there is a perfectly nice Democratic Party candidate running in Texas’s 23rd Congressional District against the cum trophies/AK guy. Her name is Katy Padilla Stout, and she’s a former teacher and attorney for children in the foster care system. She seems great!

Hey Karl, now’s your chance to put your money where your mouth is. Get these nice people elected, or at least toss them a vote or two, and MAYBE I won’t pants you if we ever meet.

I said MAYBE.

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