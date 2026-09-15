Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
17m

I bought some new wrist guards for skating, knowing I could return them easily if they didn't fit right.

I got them and the design is not meant for small hands even though I ordered a small, the splint really cut into my palm. So I started the return.

AI needed to quiz me on exactly why I was returning it.

Me: poor design hurts my hand.

AI: describe how it it is badly designed.

Me: The cover over the splint is not flexible.

AI: Can you give me more information, was the description inaccurate?

Me: YES. I am returning this. Stop asking questions!

AI: Thank you, here's your return code.

Why can't I use my ziggy smash hammer in these situations?

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Cat pic as album cover!

From the replies on that:

"Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grapelli."

I didn't know who they were, after looking them up, I say that's very accurate!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-337670087?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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