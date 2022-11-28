The Georgia Senate runoff is December 6, and early voting began Saturday, despite Republicans’ best efforts to prevent it.

Turnout was high this weekend with almost 200,000 people having voted already. Never forget that Republicans sued to block people from voting over the Thanksgiving weekend when a significant number of people were off from work or school. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger insisted that state law prohibits early voting on Saturday if there was a holiday on the previous Thursday or Friday. Democrats challenged the bizarre rule, arguing that it applies to general elections and primaries, not to runoffs when there’s a much smaller voting window.

“We sued. We won. 70,000 people voted.🥳 Democracy was protected on the docket!⚖️” — Marc E. Elias (@Marc E. Elias) 1669644749

There were lines around the block at polling places this weekend with wait times in some areas totaling two hours or more. This is either a thrilling demonstration of democracy in action or evidence of a failed state. Cast your vote in the comments!

“Two things: 🔹It's fantastic that there are so many people standing in line in #Georgia to vote for senator. 🔹 It's terrible that people are standing in hours-long lines to vote because the #Georgia GOP is trying to suppress Black and brown votes.” — Victoria Brownworth #NotLeavingThisBirdApp (@Victoria Brownworth #NotLeavingThisBirdApp) 1669601893

Georgia Republicans’ voter suppression law had reduced the time for requesting and returning an absentee ballot, which greatly impacted college students. The shortened runoff period (December instead of January) also inconveniences young voters. We’re sure this is all coincidence.

However, young voters in Fulton County had the third highest turnout for early voting this weekend, only slightly behind the 55 to 60 and 50 to 54 demos. A new runoff poll shows voters aged 18 to 49 support Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock 61 percent to FBI secret agent astronaut ballerina spaceman Herschel Walker’s 37 percent. This might explain why Walker doesn’t want young people voting at all, although this would require that Walker understand polling numbers or numbers in general. It’s possible he’s just saying stupid stuff for no reason. You’ll recall his vampires vs. werewolves speech.

Rightwing podcaster Christine Dolan asked Walker how he felt about all these young people who want to “change America" like they’re citizens or something. Dolan seemed horrified that “80 to 90 million” Americans were born after 1990 and don’t know a world prior to the Internet or Beyoncé.

“Americans born in 1990 were serving in combat in ‘08 during my last Iraq tour and are now the backbone of our military. Every single Marine killed in Kabul last year was one. All of them have done more for this country than this jackass. I can’t wait for this idiot to lose. #GenZ” — Fred Wellman (@Fred Wellman) 1669573643

Dolan asked, “What do you say to those kids and those young people who are voting?” OK, someone born in 1990 is 32 years old and not a “kid.” The youngest eligible voters this year were born in 2004, when I turned 30. That’s depressing as hell but it doesn’t legally make them any less of an adult.

Walker’s response is not the most inspiring commencement address. He insults our intelligence whenever he opens his mouth, but here he’s deliberately dismissive of young adults.

"First of all, they don't know that the grass is not greener on the other side. That they think there's somewhere better,” he said. “If they know another place better than the United States of America ... why don't you go there?” Like most Republicans, Walker has expressed nothing but contempt for the United States that actually exists. The true patriots are those who believe freedom is the birthright of all Americans, not a select few.

“Tell me, or let me know who it is because I can tell them right now there's not," he rambled. "I think our biggest problem is we've not shown our kids that most of the people today hadn't earned their right to change America ... I'm saying, I'm not being tough, I'm saying If you know a place better, you go there, but you’ll lose your citizenship here in United States of America and then when you come back, you gotta come back legally.”

This buffoon has no idea how representative democracy works. Citizens don’t “earn” the right to change the nation. US citizens can also live in another country without sacrificing their citizenship. The overwhelming majority of US active duty service members are under 30.

Walker is a moron, and young voters are going to send him back to Texas.

