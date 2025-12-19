Wonkette

Old Man Shadow
4hEdited

America is a cold motherfucker.

Maybe that's how we're exceptional.

Couple hundred dead miners. Oh well, should have gotten a better job.

Classroom full of dead kids. Oh well, guess you should have been properly trained in combat.

Babies having their mamas torn away. Fuck you, you should have come legally. Oh, you did. Well, fuck you. You shouldn't have been born brown.

Nothing bad that happens to anyone else will ever inconvenience us enough to change the laws or make things better.

Hamilton & The Crew
4h

If the republican'ts have their way, children will be working in mines again.

