Prighozin falls out of sky. (NBC News)

Dark Brandon advertising his pro-choice message on Fox. (People)

Well look who’s finally to home again, home again, jiggity jig! (It’s me.) And I have only just had the opportunity to read this gorgeous thing by our Sara Benincasa, right here in the pixels of your august Wonkette! Maybe you hadn’t seen it either? It’s great!

Since I was fucking around all la-di-da jetsetting in steerage, I did not get this Radley Balko to you in time before yestertonight’s Republican debate. It’s the questions he would ask them, and it is excellent.

Rudy Giuliani mugshot? Rudy Giuliani mugshot! :)

LOL OMG:

I’m always a sucker for Michigan Republican Party is LOL stories, this one courtesy of Mother Jones!

This one though I couldn’t even finish. It is not LOL. It is a woman whose sex-ed work has reduced abortion in her stupid, stupid Michigan county being accused of abusing children, and the center that interviews abused children so their abusers can be prosecuted being accused of sexualizing children. And it just goes on and on. And it is terrible. Do at least start it though, and read it till you can’t stand anymore. — Gift link Washington Post

Well. State of Texas replaced some Houston elementary school principals all of a last minute before school starts sudden. Oh look at that, they’re some Black ladies!

Since the state of Texas is getting all up in Houston’s school district’s business, I guess “autism support teams” is Woke. — Houston Chronicle

Next up, the Hawaii youth climate lawsuit! (Earth Justice)

Of course Jair Bolsonaro is fencing Brazilian government property in fucking pawn shops. Of course he is. — Talking Points Memo

I did not care to spend this much in-depth time in the company of Elon Musk. So I stopped. (Ronan Farrow at the New Yorker)

See you all at Fyre Fest II, right? RIGHT? (CNN)

SLATE PITCH: CNN says malls aren’t dying. ??? Profit!

WHAR ELEANOR ROOSEVELT? (Atlas Obscura)

