Wonkette

Wonkette

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Teen Laqueefa's avatar
Teen Laqueefa
6h

OT

CNN

‪@cnn.com

Since hitting a record high of $126,000 last fall, bitcoin has dropped to just above $60,000 amid waves of selling. That has erased more than $1.2 trillion in market cap in eight months and wiped out all gains across President Donald Trump's second term.

That's too bad.

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Fifth Dentist's avatar
Fifth Dentist
5h

Frankensteen

"It's pronounced 'Fronkunsteen.'"

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