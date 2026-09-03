Wonkette

Wonkette

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
5h

Motherfuckers always trying to squeeze a buck. I made my bones as the safety rep fighting for better respirators and safety shoes. Some fucking cheap idiot decided that we worker bees had all the same sized/shaped feet and reduced the number of types of safety shoes from 20 to 4. I spent 14 months fighting and yelling about it before the motherfuckers finally relented and made it 9. I kept reminding them it wasn't their fucking feet wearing them for up to 12 hours a day. I tried to find out with the fucking idiot was... never did because I think they were afraid I'd go after him like I did my former manager now the JD Vance of the Pill Factory about improved respirators.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

OT: So they can focus on stealing the mid-term elections...

"A couple days ago, Mike Johnson mocked Thomas Massie for suggesting House leadership could keep Congress out to avoid the new Epstein Files Transparency Act, calling the idea “stupid” and “nonsensical.”

Now he has canceled the final two weeks of September."

https://bsky.app/profile/meidastouch.com/post/3mumoyjyi6k2p

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