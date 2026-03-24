Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
20h

Huh, it's almost like being xenophobic racist assholes is woven into America's DNA.

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Chemical's avatar
Chemical
19h

I'm always kind of amused how white people say "Man this job sucks, we should get some immigrants to do it" and then get a bunch of immigrants and then get upset about there being a bunch of immigrants hanging around.

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