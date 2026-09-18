Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Kitten needs a bit more practice. Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/lessons-in-leaping

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/a3c5ff87-ff54-412f-8fcb-c998debd4213?utm_source=share

Have a good weekend!

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
32m

Sometimes karma gets ya, sometimes it’s the elephants. Or the lions.

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