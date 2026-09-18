Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, pals and palarinas! This week’s Wonkette Movie Night is Dracula (1931) available for free on the Internet Archive; with subscription on Peacock; $3.99 in the usual places. Join ZiggyWiggy and friends Saturday, 9 p.m. Eastern!

And now mesdames and messieurs, your TABS.

He’s not going to be ecstatic that his new Fed chair raised interest rates after he got rid of his old Fed chair for raising interest rates, and the Supreme Court, which likes its money, decided the Federal Reserve is the only independent agency whose heads Trump doesn’t have the power to fire :) (Status Kuo)

Who are you and what have you done with Erick Erickson? Erickson shocked, shocked to find Nazis in the Republican Party. (Erickson)

What is just the right amount of racist Republicans should try to be? (Paul Waldman)

Wonkette has no ads and no paywall ever. Subscribe with money or for free, we like it either way!

The button below will take any amount you like, one-time or monthly, at Paypal!

Wonkette $ machine!

Also! A Venmo!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!

Oh no I hope the elephants didn’t hurt their … foot … hooves? Ah well nevertheless. (Daily Star)

Another despot who kidnapped and killed another American journalist, in this case Bashar Al-Assad of Syria and Austin Tice of the Washington Post. The BBC found its proof. (BBC)

A better splainer on the crypto bill Democrats (and three Republicans) just killed :) (The American Prospect)

Ever so much more on the Russian oligarch/biker gang leader/extortionist who paid for Don Jr.’s wedding weekend and whom the NYT et al. call “a businessman.” (Craig Unger)

Via a Bulwark podcast — I watched part of a podcast! — here’s Milo’s yuuuuucky divorce filings with his husband. I am with Tim Miller that the deportations are bad except for Milo. I have no ethical qualms on that whatsoever. And while we’re at it, Elon Musk lied all over his immigration proceedings too. That’s a deportin’! (Daily Mail)

I love watching judges wreck their shit, DHS’s stupid lazy new rule capping the time students and journalists can get visas here edition. (Balls and Strikes)

Whew, CEO pay rose again, we’re now making 325x worker pay, SUCKAS! (Economic Policy Institute)

This multimillionaire Texas Republican wants to trick people into retiring his campaign debt by saying it’s an application for your $5000 Trumpmoneys. (The American Prospect)

The Flock cameras are very explicitly capturing people, not just license plates, and your bumper stickers too. (404 Media)

The Norwegians fighting enshittification are back. (This Norwegian antienshittification website)

Very enjoy!

It would be really helpful if you sent Wonkette to some friends!

Share

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Last week I finished Yesteryear, about a tradwife influencer and holy shit that ending! Buy all the books!

Have you subscribed to Wonkette today?