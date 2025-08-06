Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Get ready for the ICE goonthug recruiting blitz to come after YOUR Gen Z child! (404 Media) Otherwise they might run out of people to arrest other people who came in legally for prearranged asylum appointments. (The Guardian)

Gavin Newsom’s request for California voters to approve redistricting by the Lege —because fuck Trump and Texas is why — is above and beyond “good government,” since the Lege has the power to do that anyway. (Sacramento Bee) Oh right, disgraced Texas AG Ken Paxton is moving to remove all the Democrats in the Texas Lege who fled the state to deny quorum to the new bullshit maps. Which is all the Democrats in the Texas Lege. I personally think that’s much worse than arresting them! Getting arrested is what you expect to happen when you Civilly Disobey. Putting Republicans in Democrats’ offices, singlehandedly, is a crime against their voters. (Politico)

New York and New Mexico state prosecutors need to charge Ghislaine Maxwell — who raped girls along with Epstein, which everybody keeps ignoring — before Trump pardons her and puts her on the first private jet to the Riviera. (Dean Obeidallah)

The Democrats need to yeet this consulting firm, its related pacs, and others like them into the sun. And you, who are a good person with a generous wallet, need to never give money to any of these people. You want to donate to Democrats? Look up their specific ActBlue, and every time somebody texts you for money, you reply STOP. (Data 4 Democracy) Plus more on the Bad Texts we’re all suffering through (THEY’RE VERY BAD!). (Data 4 Democracy again)

Meanwhile, this seems to be a rare paywall-free post about why we are all mad at Democrats. Some people burnish their cred by shitting on Dems a lot! The rest of us are mad they’re *mostly* doing jack-shit.

Republicans smear Democrats to degrade them and signal tribal loyalty. Leftists air contempt for Democrats to “demonstrate the moral and ideological purity that are the price of membership.” Progressives do it to discourage compromise. Centrists to burnish their political independence. Mainstream media, to avoid bad-faith accusations of bias. Add it all up and there’s no major institution or faction in U.S. public life that generates enthusiasm for Democrats in an organic or transactional way. But that alone can’t explain 33 percent favorability, or why only eight percent of survey-takers view the party “very favorably.” Notwithstanding all the blah, half the country is liberal, half the country votes for Democrats. The acute accelerant is the party leadership’s limp response to the abuses of the Trump presidency. Democrats are at a low ebb, because tons of their voters have lost faith.

Well … yeah! Stop letting Trump and the Republicans stab us in the back! More at link! (Brian Beutler)

Tesla hid and “lost” a bunch of evidence and then got a $240 million judgment against it just for some people dying? Oh. (Yahoo)

Yes, we can encourage young men on how to talk to women without being creeps so they don’t fall into the clutches of the world’s Andrew Tates! This is a nice start, I like it. (Ian Dunt)

Oh NO, Dr. Bronner was a wacky antifluoride anticommunist guy, OH NO! Plus a whole bunch more about the antifluoride movement, good lord. (Seth Cotlar)

Speaking of! Vaccine uptakes way the fuck down, as all of a sudden the kind of people who would never trust “government” are listening to RFK Jr. over their own pediatricians. So that’s fucked! (The Atlantic) And this fucking thing RFK Jr. is doing to destroy … everything. (Mother Jones)

Bye, Corporation for Public Broadcasting! Renata Adler, the year before I was born (AND I AM FIFTY TWO YEARS OLD), on how Sesame Street came to be. (My late stepmother was one of the children in the very first year!) (New Yorker)

Oh what’s this thing I found on the internet? “Wabbit Literacy,” you say? WHAT’S UP, DOK? (Dissertation)

All Wonkette posts are free. Send to a friend! Share

WONKMEET in CLEVELAND with me, Shy, and Cleveland’s newest resident, Ziggy Wiggy! Aug. 16, 1 p.m. at the Boss Dog Brewing Company, 2179 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. I’m buying!

What time is it? It’s time to IMPEACH!

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate

Leave a comment