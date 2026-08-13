Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

It’s a great potoo, master of disguise and your hed gif bird of the day: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/great-potoo-where-are-you

Also, a meme chat for you: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8d2f15a0-6c4b-4df8-b265-23bd2b487357?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Escuuuuuuze me, but Timothy Olyphant is MY boyfriend. I’m even watching that not-great Lucky series just so I get a few glimpses of him. What a dreamboat!

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