You know who else did disastrous tariffs? That’s right! Hitler. (The Atlantic)

Hey, how’s the economy? Is it “good”? Here’s six charts of … oh dear. (Senate Banking Democrats)

Tesla knows who is to blame for its net profit dropping 71 percent this quarter. It is … no seriously, it is Donald Trump. (Wall Street Journal)

Supreme Court is piiiissed. (Elie Mystal at The Nation)

But they seem pretty happy to side with “religious” parents whose children might be exposed to the fact that gay people exist. (Chris Geidner)

Oh lord now we’re sending our Iraqi refugees TO RWANDA. (The Handbasket)

Gung gung. The Trump administration cut off the contracts of the lawyers representing small unaccompanied immigrant minors. These are their stories. (Lies down. Pukes.) (Gothamist)

About this stay-at-home mom in ICE jail in Louisiana?

We reached out to ICE to inquire about Ms. Brito’s arrest and others like hers. They responded, “Because of our operational tempo with routine, daily law enforcement operations, and increased interest in all our mission sets, we aren’t able to research and confirm or deny many specific cases.”

Oh. (WWLTV)

Pope Francis and the sun. Bill McKibben mourns one of the most important environmentalists of our time. (McKibben) Charlotte Clymer back in October on the astounding number of cardinals created by Pope Francis (Clymer), who also demoted some real shitheads (old Reuters). Of course Trump wants that shithead to be the next pope, because they’re two fuckpeas in a nasty old fuckpod.

Hhahahahaahaha.

One reason the American people gave Trump a conclusive victory last November is that he’s not a go-along, get-along creature of the Beltway like many of his recent predecessors, but rather a shrewd businessman who expects results and holds his team accountable for serious mistakes that occur on their watch.

Anyway, this is a blockquoted excerpt in a piece about Politico and Pete Hegseth. (Indignity)

The Biden administration investigated a county in Alabama and the state department of public health for refusing to help a high-poverty, majority-Black town that had raw sewage everywhere. A settlement was reached, and the county was going to have to put in “basic sanitation services,” like white communities have. So that’s “illegal DEI” and Trump is putting a stop to it. This story is awful. (Madiba Dennie at Balls and Strikes)

Well when you put it this way:

Mississippians as young as 17 years old (for boys) and 15 years old (for girls) may get married. They may have a child and choose a name for that child. But the courts denied the name change request of SBM, a trans man with the full support of his parents in his transition, because they found 18 years old is not an adequate age to ensure “maturity” and warrant such a “life-altering” decision.

(Erin in the Morning)

Lol missed this last week: The Peter Thiel-, Trump-, and JD Vance-linked startup that could take over all government worker expense payments, SURE THAT’S FINE. (Pro Publica)

The Trump administration keeps denying state requests for disaster assistance, but get this: from places that aren’t even New York or California but instead are, like, North Carolina, which has a Dem governor but voted for him, and Arkansas, which is Arkansas. (Arkansas Times)

Friend of Wonkette Dr. Sarah Taber has some thoughts on farmers taking some personal responsibility for their finances o.O (Farm to Taber)

