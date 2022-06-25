This whole week has been a steaming pile of hot garbage. People in many states across the country lost reproductive rights, the Miranda Warning got neutered, New York lost the right to restrict who can walk around with a concealed weapon, and California decided to keep involuntary servitude (aka slavery) around as a punishment for convicts. Thus, it only seems "right" that last night culminated with the return of "Q." Like, QAnon Q.

Using the official "trip code" that identifies the user as the "real" Q rather than an impostor, whoever it is that is behind this nonsense wrote "Shall we play a game once more" on 8kun last night, following that up by answering a question about why they waited so long to return with "It had to be done this way."

Finally, Q wrote "Are you ready to serve your country again? Remember your oath."



As you may recall, Qanon acolytes "served their country" during the Trump years by, uh ... hanging out on the internet and interpreting "Q drops" and accusing celebrities of wearing shoes made out of children? I guess?

Though who among us can forget the "oath" they took. It was literally the oath of office with "WWG1WGA" tacked on the end (if you forget, that stands for "Where we go one we go all") which I think we can all agree remains hilarious .

So far it has been confirmed as "real" by a variety of QAnon celebrities, including 8Kun owner Jim Watkins, father of one of the most likely people to be behind Q, Ron Watkins ( also an Arizona congressional candidate, because of course he is). Naturally, many people's most annoying relatives are thrilled by this news, cheering on message boards like GreatAwakening.win about how it is Christmas in July and what have you.

Several of them are pretty sure, in fact, that Q was behind the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe and wanted to let them know that ... by posting the "Shall we play a game post" at the same time (though not the same day) Q had posted a "drop" about abortion in 2019.

Really, the evidence is all there if you care to make it up.

