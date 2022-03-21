It was a cavalcade of conservatives on the Sunday shows, as it so often is, with two topics dominating: Ukraine and the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

So let's just dive right in!

The Bad: Rep. Liz Cheney on 'Meet The Press'

Liz Cheney has received a lot of praise for clearing the very low bar of not supporting insurrection attempts. But as we've said many times, There is no "good Republican." Cheney proves it here when Chuck Todd lobs a softball about whether the current war on Ukraine and the January 6th investigation make in her hindsight regret her vote to not impeach Donald Trump the first time around.

CHENEY: [.H]aving sat through, watching the hearings, watching the evidence that was put on for the first impeachment, at the end of the day, the evidence that was put on didn't make the case.

Translation: I was the third ranking Republican in the House leadership back then. Despite clear evidence of using military aid to extort Ukraine and snubbing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the time because they wouldn't provide fantasy dirt on a political opponent, I chose party over country.

Again: No good Republicans.

The Worse: Sen. John Barrasso on ABC's 'This Week'

George Stephanopoulos asked Barrasso about Josh Hawley's QAnon-dogwhistling attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ahead of her confirmation hearings. Barrasso, naturally, deflected without condemning Hawley.

STEPHANOPOULOS: [D]o you think Senator Hawley's attacks were fair?



BARRASSO: Well, he's going to have his opportunity to question the judge as will all the members of the committee. The last time we had a hearing with [Brett] Kavanaugh, he was accused of being a serial rapist with no evidence whatsoever. So, I think we're going to have a fair process and a respectful process, unlike what the Democrats did to Justice Kavanaugh.

"No evidence whatsoever?" If we exclude direct testimony from victims, sure I guess.

Based on what we've seen so far, we're not confident Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz will be respectful, instead of being grandstanding attention-seeking monsters like they always are at these hearings.

The Grim Reaper: Sen. Mitch McConnell on CBS's 'Face The Nation'

We end with probably the most evil and cynical politician to ever be elected to the Senate.

When asked about Ukraine military aid provided by the Senate and President Joe Biden:

MCCONNELL: Well, we've given him plenty of money. I think he needs to step up his game. He's generally done the right thing, but never soon enough.

That's rich coming from a guy who ran a sham trial for Trump during his first impeachment for withholding the timely delivery of similar aid.

McConnell was also asked about the Russian apologists in his party like Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

MCCONNELL: Well, there's some lonely voices out there that are in a different place. [...]The vast majority of the Republican Party writ large, both in the Congress and across the country, are totally behind the Ukrainians. [...] So, there may be a few lonely voices off the side. I wouldn't pay much attention to them.

"A few lonely voices" is the new " a few bad apples, " we guess.

McConnell was also asked about Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings, and, while he has praised Judge Jackson, he's made it clear how he really feels:

MCCONNELL: I don't want to prejudge how I might actually vote, but I ask her to defend the court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Breyer both publicly opposed court packing that is trying to increase the number of court- court members in order to get an outcome you like, that would have been an easy thing for her to do to defend the integrity of the court. She wouldn't do that.

How dare she not insist the number of SCOTUS seats remain the same, after McConnell cynically stole at least two of them?

Have a week.

