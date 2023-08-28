Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Wonkette friends in Detroit or driving distance! Join us next Monday, Labor Day, from 2 to 6 p.m. at our mannnnsionnnn. (It’s a mansion to me.) Email me at Rebecca at wonkette dot com for our address, and bring the kids, with bathing suits, and something to share if you’re the kind of person who loves to bring something to share! (You don’t have to be! There’s always plenty!) We’ll be mostly outside, but bring a mask anyway in case we are inside! Be there or be a JIVE TURKEY!

Serious question: Has Trump been trying to get indicted, arrested, and convicted? Because he’s been doing this shit for years all Jim Carrey in The Mask, like, SOMEBODY, STOP ME! — Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo

Oliver Willis loves the Joe Biden that Fox News made up. More like that please! (Substack)

The Jacksonville Nazi’s terror performance. — The Atlantic

What made a Nazi kill a bunch of Black people in Florida? How about the civil rights movement. Vivek Ramaswamy’s a bigger piece of shit than even Ron DeSantis. (Give DeSantis a day to catch up.) Of course they can’t get enough of him.

Weird, never would expect awful Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to be shady about the Ohio abortion rights ballot initiative he tried to strangle in its crib. (Talking Points Memo)

A court finally allowed a trans ban. Eleventh Circuit says trans ban likely to succeed on the case’s merits. No bueno. — Chris Geidner at Law Dork

Fox News sorry it lied about those dead Marines and kept lying about those dead Marines even after high-ranking Marine officials told it it was wrong about those dead Marines, but Fox News didn’t take down its lie story till one of the families fucking blasted it. (CNN)

Well I think this Detroit charter school’s board should not have hired an eight-time felon as principal! I’m just a grump like that. (Detroit Free Press)

City of Hope in Duarte, CA, has had zero COVIDs because it requires masks. Be a pal, wear a mask. — Cancer Therapy Advisor

BEST BARTENDERS! Click! (Food and Wine)

