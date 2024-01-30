Tabs gif from your friend Martini Glambassador!

Ohio and Michigan Republicans were caught on audio stating that their “endgame” is ending trans health care at any age. It was obviously never just about children. (Erin In The Morning)

Cecile Richards has brain cancer and is still fighting for abortion rights. She’s a true hero. (The Cut)

Black pastors are asking for a cease-fire in Gaza. Who knew there were so many Black Russians? (New York Times)

Noah Berlatsky argues that we should stop equating Trump’s obvious evil with mental health. (Everything Is Horrible)

Asli Aydintasbas reassures us that Donald Trump probably can’t become a dictator in his second term because he only has that one term and it’s not like he’d try and remain in power until he died … right? Hmm, I’m not sure I agree 100 percent with her police work. (Politico)

A Black woman, Leisha Richardson, is gonna start running the show at my former stomping grounds, The Greenville News. (Springfield State Journal Register)

There was apparently a bat infestation at the Oglethorpe House dorm at the University of Georgia. The bats have finally been relocated. On the “O-House” website, a resident is quoted as saying, “My favorite thing about my hall is the loving community that is built through spontaneous meaningful interactions.” He probably didn’t mean bats. Or he could have. It’s been almost 30 years since I graduated. (Red and Black)

Paramount+ is the one streamer out of the gazillion out there that has more self-identified conservative viewers than liberals. Probably all the police procedurals. (Variety)

I am one of those people who likes to change clothes when I come home, especially if I’ve been on public transportation. (Washington Post)

I didn’t know I was supposed to like mid-century modern design. I don’t. (The Nation)

A good salad is always worth paying for in a restaurant. I had an amazing one on Saturday. (Buzzfeed)

I rarely use a food processor and I cook a great deal. I do love my immersion blender, which I understand is a different device entirely. (Spruce Eats)

If you were doing “dry January,” you are free to enjoy this lovely cocktail recipe from Anders Erickson on Thursday.

