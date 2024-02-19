South Carolina is not exactly sending its best and brightest.

One of those rotten peaches is South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott, who made numerous appearances on the Sunday shows this week, but we’ll mainly focus on CNN’s “State Of The Union” with Jake Tapper.

Scott, who let’s not forget has been a U.S. Senator since 2012 and was just a failed presidential nominee, seemed to crumble without his ghostwriter to help him answer Tapper’s questions.

When asked about the death of Alexei Navalny, a former opponent of Russian dictator president Vladimir Putin, Scott seemed to direct every bit of blame to President Biden and hint that Trump would have done better. Tapper, as he did for the rest of the interview, poked holes in Scott’s every sycophantic attempt to praise Trump:

TAPPER: Well, Donald Trump hasn't said a word yet about the death of Navalny or about Putin's culpability. Alexei Navalny was poisoned and sentenced to 19 years in prison while Trump was president.

Scott tried to double down that the world would be safer if Trump was president now, but Tapper was not hearing that bullshit.

TAPPER: Navalny wasn't safer. He was poisoned, likely by Putin or the Kremlin while Trump was president. And Navalny's death, we should note, comes on the heels of comments Trump made last week in your home state of South Carolina. He relayed an anecdote where Trump supposedly told a NATO ally that, if that country didn't pay up, if that country didn't spend more on defense, he would tell Russia to -- quote -- "do whatever the hell they want" to them.

Then for an extra twist of the knife, Tapper played a clip of Scott in the Republican primary debate espousing the importance of NATO, which contradicts what Trump has said and Scott is endorsing.

Scott moved on to blame President Biden for slow walking aid to Ukraine while slyly trying to shift to conversation to the southern border, but Tapper again caught him and put his hypocrisy on blast.

TAPPER: I hear what you're saying about the southern border. I want to get to that in a second, because I know you just came back from there. […] But I don't understand how you can criticize President Biden for dragging his feet when it comes to helping Ukraine, when Donald Trump is out there saying that we shouldn't -- the United States shouldn't be giving any money to Ukraine.

But since Scott tried to link Ukraine and the southern border, Tapper then called him out on his party’s inability to get things done because Trump has hamstrung them for his political advantage.

TAPPER: You were just down at the border following your vote against the bipartisan Senate border deal that the Border Patrol union wanted passed. You voted against the deal and you voted against the standalone Ukraine-Israel aid bill in part because it didn't provide provisions to secure the border. So, at the end of the day, are you fine with no additional aid for Ukraine, no additional aid for Israel, and no compromise border security measure that even the Border Patrol union wants? You're OK with the status quo right now?

Tim Scott tried to bullshit about why he voted against Ukraine-Israel aid bill because of its lack of border wall funding, but Jake Tapper quickly dispelled that.

TAPPER: It had $650 million for additional funding for a wall.

Scott fumbled and mumbled through the usual talking points, even as Tapper pointed out that the Border Patrol Union that would endorse Trump wanted this funding.

The interview ended with Tapper asking Scott if he would have certified the election on January 6, in light of fellow vice-presidential vying scumbags JD Vance and Elise Stefanik saying they wouldn’t have. But like the rest of this interview, he refused to answer, despite having said Mike Pence did the right thing back when he was running for president.

SCOTT: I'm not going to answer hypothetical questions, number one. And I didn't know that I was a vice president hopeful. Thank you very much, Jake, for letting me know where I am on the scale.

It’s not a hypothetical question when it’s already happened before and you already answered before, Tim. It’s more of a hypocritical test question, which you failed miserably.

Scott immediately pivoted to slathering praise on Trump, without any self-awareness or a hint of shame at being such a pathetic lap dog.

Then there was Scott’s appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

When host Shannon Bream asked him about Trump’s birther attacks on presidential nominee Nikki Haley or her husband’s military service, Scott tried to defend Trump with some bad false equivalency and accidentally Freudian slipped in recognition of what he’s become.

SCOTT: There's no doubt that the race has gotten kind of challenging. Without any question, listen the rhetoric coming out of the Haley camp, talking about people's age. We see the Haley camp and the, and the family referring to me as Judas Iscariot, we're hearing a lot of chatter out of the Haley camp not only just matching the rhetoric from the Trump side but actually going further. Why? Because they're desperate.

While Haley has attempted to hit back recently more than she did when she began her campaign, she is hardly attacking Trump with the level of toxicity he’s attacking her with. Hell, later that night Haley promised to pardon Trump if she is elected and he’s federally convicted.

Loading video

But Scott feels personally insulted that people are criticizing his support of man who is attacking the former South Carolina governor who appointed him to his Senate seat in the first place.

We do agree that Tim Scott is not the biblical Judas Iscariot.

He’s doing this for a lot cheaper than 30 pieces of silver.

Have a week.

