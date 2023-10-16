Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

It’s a very simple and under-understood point: Republicans voted, Steve Scalise won, and half of them immediately said it didn’t matter, because Republicans no longer believe in abiding by the results of an election, if they ever did. — Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo

Ken Buck refuses to vote for anyone who didn’t certify the 2020 election. Honestly, Ken Buck should just come over. The Colorado wingnut with a conscience (!) wouldn’t be any worse than some of our members. (HuffPost)

Oh no, not New Zealand. Shit. (AP)

When Netanyahu and the Israeli far-Right ignored security warnings, they harrumphed that it was the “Deep State” being woke and leftist. Now congenital centrist Dan Drezner has had enough, ideates all the ways a second Trump administration filled with liars, idiots, incompetents, and bootlicks would just make us physically unsafe. (Politico)

“The Word ‘But’ Asks to Not Appear in These Sentences.” Gift link Alexandra Petri of course, at the Washington Post.

This is a really really bad one. They threw an Alabama woman in jail for the rest of her pregnancy — and beyond, she’s now serving 15 years — to “protect” her fetus when she was two months pregnant and tested positive for drugs. And they protected her fetus all the way to no prenatal care, no medications, mother sleeping on a concrete floor, and being born in the shower with no one attending while mother screamed and screamed for help. They showed up only to take the baby away. — The Guardian

The state-imposed Houston school superintendent is forcing everybody to use his curriculum, every single day, and surprise it is a bad wrong curriculum! (Houston Chron)

You have five days to read this Bloomberg gift link about Sam Bankman-Fried and the Eight Balance Sheets.

This is about Elon Musk ruining Twitter just in time for war (BOO!) but the lede is (horribly) delightful and you should treat yourself. (The Guardian)

The Epoch Times is now the fourth-most-subscribed paper in the country, I’m sorry today’s tabs are such a goddamn horror show. — Brandy Zadrozny at NBC News

Department of Energy wants to help you save money, the planet. Those are both good things! Click through to see each type of tax credit and rebate they’ve got so far, with more coming. (DOE) And the DOJ is suing eBay for allowing sales of “rolling coal” devices. Fines could reach $2 billion. Go DOJ! (CNBC)

“Passionate Kisses: The Soundtrack at CVS” is the story I didn’t know I needed to read. (Paris Review)

And now we all have to listen to “Drive.” Because I’m in charge here.

Oh hey Paulina. Thanks for the “how to be in a lockdown mental health facility” acting class. Okay, we did not have MTV until the late ‘80s, and I don’t know that I’d ever seen the video. I think maybe the song is not sexy anymore now that it is about a woman screaming and crying and having ennui and being locked up and married to Ric Ocasek? Do I even dare to now watch Cutting Crew’s “I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight”? AHAHAHAHA THAT DUDE WANTS TO FUCK THAT CAMERA. RUN AWAY CAMERA, RUN AWAY!

Okay bye.

The definitive horror movie cocktail guide? This is what the internet was made for. (Vine Pair)

