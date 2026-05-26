Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/iberian-lynx-makes-an-appearance

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8bd3e418-d119-408e-b9fc-42eadef1af89?utm_source=share

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
3h

"The Doctor Is In! Tabs, Tues., May 26, 2026"

That reminds me of my last annual physical . . .

Doctor: "Don't eat anything fatty."

Me: "Like bacon and burgers?"

Doctor: "No fatty, don't eat anything!"

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