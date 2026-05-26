Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

New Pope’s encyclical just dropped. We’re sorry for slavery, need more woke communism, and don’t fuck with your antihumanist AI. Most importantly, he Catholicsplains Lord of the Rings to the Peter Thiels of the world who understand it as well as Ted Cruz groks Green Eggs & Ham. (Vatican)

That man is having another “annual” doctor’s appointment, that’s three since January counting his unscheduled visits to some Palm Beach strip mall dentist? :)

“I just care that he was my doctor and he said I’m the healthiest human being he’s ever — Ronny, am I healthier than these guys back here?” Trump said in February, standing in front of the U.S. Naval Academy’s football team. “Yes sir,” Jackson replied.

(Gift link Washington Post)

Well we’re finally through the most corrupt week in any American presidential term. Which was your favorite? (Maddow Blog) Biggest heist in modern history? Probably yeah! (But the drive-by against NYAG Letitia James seems unfair; she’s brought plenty of charges against the Trumps, not her fault John Roberts exists.) (Thom Hartmann)

We very much have lost our war with Iran, even though Pete Hegseth got rid of all the transes, Black people, women, and fatties. WEIRD! (Paul Krugman)

A LOT of our longtime subscribers are having to cancel. If you are able and just never got around to it, we invite you to LOVE US! We have so many writers to feed and mouths to yell out of!

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The people we killed when we killed USAID. (The American Prospect) And now we’re letting ebola just go go go! (The Guardian)

The billionaire running for office is correct. (Fox News)

Paramount/CBS tried to lay intellectual property claim to Stephen Colbert’s public access guest-host gig on Only in Monroe, because what a bunch of fucks.

“As is our regular practice, we send copyright notices to unauthorized websites that post copyrighted content from CBS [not copyrighted or produced by CBS — Ed] and our network/studio talent such as Stephen Colbert,” [not their network/studio talent — me again] the statement continued.

(The Independent)

Business bankruptcies up 14 percent for 2025 over 2024, thanks to Trump’s tariffs. I wonder if we would have heard something about that if it had happened under Joe Biden. (Public Notice)

How is the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office misusing its racism-settlement fund? All these fun ways! (ProPublica)

I really love that the rookie from Southland makes anti-crypto documentaries now, and I would like this one to start streaming that I may watch it. (Mother Jones)

Yes I did watch all hour and a half of this, and then I did not pay the fuck up for the Patreon to watch Part Two. I just love how good at paperwork this guy, Reckless Ben, is!

Parties upcoming! MONTREAL (June 14), JUST ADDED DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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