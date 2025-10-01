Mmmhmmmm, mmmhmmmm, “the war within.” Is this bad, friends? It is indeed “bad.” (The Bulwark)

Des Moines students walk out for Dr. Ian Roberts. He has now resigned after being placed on unpaid leave. (Des Moines Register)

Judge starts opinion with photocopy of threat he received. BRB, have to read 161 pages of FIRE. Topic: Is Trump allowed to put people in prison for speech? No. Is he doing so? Yes. (Decision)

Really FEMA? REALLY? “FEMA is 100% faster in getting boots-on-the-ground to respond to disasters.” IS IT THOUGH? Because in fact “72 hours before search and rescue is even authorized” is not faster than previous disasters, and YOU DIDN’T STEAL OBAMA’S TIME MACHINE TO GET THERE AT THE INCEPTION OF THE DISASTER WHICH WOULD BE 100 PERCENT FASTER. (The American Prospect)

Henry Ford hospital had a “reason” for not letting striking nurses help respond to the Michigan Trump nut’s attack on the Grand Blanc LDS church. I’m not sure if it’s a “good” reason. (Detroit Free Press)

Hey, how did “border czar” Tom Homan end up accepting that fast food bag of $50,000 in cash? I guess it was one of those Trump-style arts of the deal, since he allegedly was asking for a cool million! (MSNBC)

Coming soon: bags of cash for farmers, bailed out with your tariffs (again). (Paul Waldman at Public Notice)

Jared Kushner’s partnerin with the Saudis, buyin up all your video games. (Popular Info)

Time to pack the everliving fuck out of the Supreme Court! (Bad Faith Times)

Did the Left have to teach the Right how to be censorious? No, idiot! (Could have used a single mention of the book-banning that’s been the heart of the conservative educational movement for decades, seems necessarily incomplete.) (Gift link New York Times)

Four dead and many ill from some Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s frozen pasta meals. (The Mirror) Surely irrelevant, from August: US stopped monitoring for pathogens including listeria on July 1. (NBC News)

Wait, the “rowdy” crowd at the Ryder Cup golf tournament was loudly shouting abuse at some golf dude’s wife? What is actually going on??? (Glamour) More details on the shitty MAGA crowd being shitty. (MSNBC)

Some comedians going for that fourth house. (Variety)

This is a horrible story from your friend Tetman Callis. (Tetman Callis)

Okay, now I won’t be mad at my governor, Big Gretch, anymore. Thank you for the transgender empowerment month, Governor Ma’am! (Michigan)

Goddammit, from the comments:

