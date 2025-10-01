Wonkette

4h

Your hed gif today features a piglet squid. Find out more here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/helicocranchia-the-piglet-squid

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/12f3078c-a03b-446c-a334-eef28b75a8a2?utm_source=share

3h

The sheer, unmitigated gall

———

The Trump administration is blaming Democrats for the government shutdown in internal federal agency communications as well as on at least one public website, in what experts say could be a violation of federal ethics laws.

A bright red banner and pop-up message first appeared Tuesday on the Department of Housing and Urban Development's website. It was updated early Wednesday morning and warns: "The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government. HUD will use available resources to help Americans in need."

https://www.npr.org/2025/09/30/nx-s1-5558393/government-shutdown-trump-ethics-hatch-act

