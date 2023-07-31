Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador who is on vacation and may or may not pop in to tell you this is from Johnny Bravo!

Congress going on vacation, can’t wait to come back to work in six weeks and shut down the government! (Heather Cox Richardson)

You know what? I’m marking it. I don’t think Trump is going to be the Republican nominee. “Dozens served in Trump’s Cabinet. Four say he should be reelected.”

“I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump,” former Attorney General Bill Barr told NBC News. Asked how he would vote if the general election pits Trump against President Joe Biden, a Democrat, Barr said: “I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it.”

LOL one of the four is Meatball. — NBC News

This is an excellent no YOU shut up on how progressives have pulled centrist Democrats like Joe Biden to the Left, which is good and we are for it, in response to an incredibly stupid New York mag piece last week by Freddie De Boer about AOC is such a sellout, man, and how the Left shouldn’t fuck with the Democratic Party at all because what do they even get out of it, nothing, say it again. — “The AOC Left Has Achieved Plenty,” Eric Levitz at New York mag

Okay, the heat is now killing the cacti. (CNN) Meanwhile, Republicans can’t wait to dismantle all the climate policy Joe’s implemented. (Yes, he has.) (Guardian)

On Joe Biden, did you know he is old? Good, by Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo.

This guy Hung Cao going for Senator Tim Kaine’s seat seems like a fun time! (Yahoo)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves suggests if you want health care, you get you a higher paying job, a thing Mississippi is known to have in abundance. (Mississippi Free Press)

Tennessee teachers are suing over the weird “divisive concepts” that’s all the rage in red states, but yes, this is inexplicable!

And when [bill sponsor state Rep. John] Ragan was asked what “balance” in a discussion of the Holocaust or 9/11 might look like, he inexplicably suggested it might entail saying the perpetrators of those events were created “in the image and likeness of God,” just like everybody else.

— Gift link Washington Post

Don’t worry, the Florida children will learn all the history they need to know from Prager U. (Media Matters)

I think this Oklahoma judge should not be posting memes on Facebook while overseeing a trial about a child’s murder, but that’s just me. (People)

Not sure this is a good defense of “romance-scammed Alzheimery 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of all his millions of dollars till he lost his home,” woman’s lawyer: “[Peaches, yes Peaches] Stergo’s lawyer, Ann Marie Fitz, wrote in a sentencing submission that Stergo is a partner to her long-time boyfriend and mother to two teenage boys and that her boyfriend describes her as a great mother and a born-again Christian.” — AP

Oh wow Elno has been defrauding all the Tesla owners. Like bad. (Cory Doctorow at Pluralistic / Reuters)

That’s a cool house, that Santa Barbara Whale House. — SFGate

From the comments, this botched $2 million wedding does not actually sound like Pearl Harbor, it sounds like Nelly had to play a short set and things ran a little behind. How will they even live? Oh, they didn’t. (Daily Mail. I KNOW.)

How many US weddings a year cost more than $1 million? More than 13,000, seeking the statistic of which is how I landed at “The Fake Poor Bride: Confessions of a Wedding Planner” at The Atlantic, a fun, well-written read!