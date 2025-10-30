Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, what terribleness shall we read on today?

Kat Abughazaleh is so special, she (and two other political candidates, of five people total) got indicted by a “special” grand jury on counts of impeding those fuckgoons in Chicago! (NBC News) And in case you didn’t have it bookmarked yet, here’s her fundraising page for her Chicago area congressional race! (Kat for Illinois)

This chick, who is not Kat but is another cool chick impeding ICE fuckgoons, is fucking rad. (Mediaite)

Get to know Herr Obergruppenfuhrer Greg Bovino! That’s some salute! (Status Kuo)

Retired Tennessee cop has been in jail since September 22 for posting anti-Charlie Kirk meme that “threatened mass violence at a school” (did not threaten any violence at any school). (The Intercept) Aw but not fair, now the sheriff’s deputies have had to endure “bad calls” from people who are mad they put a guy in jail for posting a meme quoting Donald Trump about how there’s nothing to be done about mass violence. Even a motion to reduce dude’s bond from $2 million, meanwhile, won’t be heard until December. (Phil Williams, News Channel 5)

While we’re on weaponizing law enforcement, welcome inside the arraignment of New York state Attorney General Letitia James. (Lawfare)

But can’t the white working class have a little Nazi iconography, as a treat? (Tressie McMillan Cottom, gift link New York Times)

I personally think the white working class should stop voting for people who shut down their hospitals, but I’m a fringey lunatic. (CBS News)

But what about the president’s tariff “emergencies”? Will the Supreme Court let Trump be a very special boy when their 401k’s are on the line? (Madiba K. Dennie at Balls and Strikes)

I would like a geothermal heat pump for my home please! (Heatmap, reg. req.)

Louisiana health officials “waited months” to warn that whooping cough was killing babies. And even as those babies were dying, top officials decided to stop promoting vaccines like the pertussis vaccine that stops babies from getting it and dying … whoops. (NPR)

This is just a BANGER list of movies that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter watched in the White House movie theater, which until last week existed. (Gizmodo)

The Boxcar Children and the Mystery of the Missing Norms. (McSweeneys)

GHOST TOWNS! I was 100 months pregnant with Donna Rose when we went to visit Garnet, hoping the jouncing, shitty roads up the mountain would knock her loose in there. They did not. (Nice News)

