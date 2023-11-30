Tabs gif from your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, time for tabs.

As usual, when Evan (me) writes it, it’s less about “news today” and more about “actually he has (I has) these 700 tabs open and has had them open since January.”

That said:

DEAD HENRY KISSINGER NEWS.

Henry Kissinger was a man who was alive, and now he’s not anymore. All of us will die one day. In this case it is Henry Kissinger who has done so. Henry Kissinger was alive for 100 years. But no more. Now he is dead. (Reuters)

Spencer Ackerman’s remembrance of Kissinger is A THING. Guessing he wrote that shit years ago, because it was ret’ to GO. Fair warning, it is so fucking long, you will either lose interest a quarter of the way in, or you will read it on the toilet for the next month. You do you. (Rolling Stone)

OK here is a tab that is just a tab:

A Mike Johnson we haven’t had a chance to rant about yet, but that freak thinks America deserves God’s judgment because of how many people — specifically teens — identify as Not Straight? Goddamned sicko, go fuck yourself, dude. [Rolling Stone]

And here is our currently open list of things we have been meaning to read in The Atlantic before we are allowed to open any new Atlantic tabs. This is a rule we will break tomorrow, most likely. They are not even all remotely recent.

Below, some things that aren’t even the news at all, but just are for real open in our tabs.

OK that’s enough.

We realize this post did not actually include the five people Henry Kissinger meets in hell, but that is because he is very unpopular, even there, and nobody is talking to him.

Keep the Black Friday action going.

Share

Want To Donate Just Once?