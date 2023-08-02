Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Is it good to be indicted a whole bunch while you’re running for president? Possibly not? (Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo)

Jan. 6 Indictment.

Economy Good. — Noah Smith at Noahpinion

I am angry that Los Angeles County is returning funding for wrap-around mental health services for people in trauma instead of using the money for wrap-around mental health services for people in trauma. (LA Times)

Is the lack of play what’s causing such anxiety and other mental health issues in kids? It can’t help. — Jonathan Haidt

LOLwhut it was clipped for space.

The original text of Section 1983 proclaimed, in unequivocal terms, that state officials who had violated someone's rights would be liable under federal law, "any such law, statute, ordinance, regulation, custom, or usage of the State to the contrary notwithstanding." In other words, this Notwithstanding Clause took all state-law defenses, including qualified immunity, completely off the table. But just three years after Section 1983 was passed, the Notwithstanding Clause was clipped for space, as compilers organized federal law into the Revised Statutes of 1874.

Clipped. for. space. — Reason

Kind of boring, but Popehat smacks down Glenn Greenwald for being a dishonest liar, or else very dumb, about the Sam Bankman-Fried extradition and charges.

What the fuck is going on in Haiti? (CBS News)

Don’t be silly, Salon, only America can do imperialism, certainly not Russia, everybody knows that!

Emperor Nero’s theater found under a carpark in London, wait no, that’s the movie I just watched about King Richard III, it was under a hotel in Rome. (Guardian)

Look at this motherfuckin socialist rural broadband. I love it so much. — New Yorker

I got a notice that Youtube was age-restricting our video for the Wonkette Game of Elections The Game seven years later and was all like what what are they talking about, and I looked at it and it is so many dicks.

LOL I made that.

From the comments, the glamorous, sexist history of the women’s restroom lounge. My mom would always let me wander off to the women’s room at Charley Brown’s to bask in the elegance of the red velvet settees. (Pocket)

