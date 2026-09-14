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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
19m

But it's not a cult?

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
18m

Jesus Christ when this gaseous, shambling sex pest finally sheds his stinking mortal coil we're going to see a lot of Jonestown endings aren't we?

Look upon the protection of Murc's Law and despair!

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