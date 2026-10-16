Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

We’ve made it to another Friday. Congratulations!

Raccoons using those agile paws in the hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/racoon-gang-enjoys-a-stuffed-pumpkin

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/78084a24-23a0-4416-b008-d91057be1436?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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Worriedman
6h

I went to the arboretum yesterday in the town where I used to live. I hadn't taken a flower photo in weeks. It's late season, I wasn't expecting much. I was wrong ! The place was full of color!

https://brawlatthepoetscafe.substack.com/p/the-temple-bell-stops-but-the-sound?r=insr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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