Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, terrible ones! This is another good week to subscribe (for money or for free, we like it either way)! And if you are holding extra money, and ONLY if it is extra, feel free to slide it in our pockets! The button below will take any amount you like, one-time or monthly, at Paypal! Wonkette $ machine! Also! A Venmo! Venmo Wonkette all the $$$! Please NEVER send us money if you would have to go without! We love you.

Now here’s your damn tabs!

Trump sues California for “illegals voting”; state AG Rob Bonta explains the state’s position is “eat a fuck.” (Gift link New York Times)

Previously!

More on the putsch — I see what I did there! — to denaturalize Rep. Ilhan Omar. (Talking Points Memo)

YAY it’s Blaire Erskine!

Here’s Wonkpal Charlotte Clymer getting her licks in. (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)

Trump has called off the reality show firing squad. Everybody please keep Pete Hegseth’s manhood in your thoughts and prayers at this terrible time. (BBC)

Now let’s read something horrible! “The Indian Question”: Should this white supremacist chud try to do a mass shooting at a Hindu temple AGAIN, or were his coworkers correct to tell the cops he’d tried but then his rifle jammed and he was gonna try again and get him arrested, like don’t they even know the bro (mass shooter) code? (Chicago Tribune)

The other “The Indian Question”: Which of Trump’s scurrilous terrible race attacks is going to incite a mass shooting next? Is it the ones against the Somalis, the Haitians, or this awful fucking thing he said?

Elon is throttling the satellite internet for Ukraine’s drone operators while they’re targeting Russian ammunition depots — and their defensive drones while Putin’s shooting missiles at them and killing civilians. Elon’s blaming Trump. They’re both on Putin’s side, while Putin aids Iran in the war Trump started. (Status Kuo)

Sure, yes, Meta AI can’t make posters for “Lula” but can make them for “Flavio” because of “safety,” sure, yes. Goddamn Zuckerberg and Elon and the rest of those douches are really going to kill us :) (Folha) Meanwhile, Amsterdam police seized a leftist media computer server as a favor to the US, because anti-fascism is illegal apparently. (Keep It Free)

Paolo Zampolli — the Melania BFF who had his ex deported so he could get custody — got a real good (bad) writeup in Politico today, and then he got canned. (But not for having his ex deported so he could get custody, that’s just normal Trump administration shit.) (Politico / Dan Drezner)

Aren’t we all witches though, Kansas Republican dweeb Ty Masterson? Aren’t we all? (The New Republic)

Well look at that! Americans can see the nose on their face! (The American Prospect)

Yes, I will drink an Apple-rol Spritz. (Better Homes and Gardens)

Wonkette Movie Night! Join your friend ZiggyWiggy Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern for Happy Death Day, available with subscription on Peacock, Hulu, and HBO Max. $3.99 in the usual places.

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Buy all the books!

Have you subscribed to Wonkette today?

It would be really helpful if you sent Wonkette to some friends!

Share