For the last year, the Trump administration has fought tooth and nail to restore straight, cisgender, white Christian men to what it considers to be their rightful place at the top of the hierarchy, even going so far as to pronounce DEI programs illegal in many circumstances. One of their main targets, naturally, has been college admissions, which the Right has had a bug up its ass about since forever. Oh, how they have wept for the deserving white men supposedly denied entry into America’s elite schools in favor of supposedly less qualified women and minority students.

Except, as it turns out, men have actually been benefiting from these diversity initiatives for many years.

You see, right now, 40 percent more women than men are enrolled in college — and it seems that number would actually be a lot higher if colleges hadn’t been admitting men at higher rates than women for many years now, for the purpose of keeping a relatively gender-balanced campus. This is especially true for the most elite institutions. Brown, for instance, accepts seven percent of male applicants versus only 4.4 percent of female applicants, in an effort to keep things 50-50.

Private institutions have long been able to consider gender in admissions, a loophole that was carved out in Title IX back when men vastly outnumbered women on campus. As a result, they have two percent more men on campus than do public colleges and universities that are not allowed to make gender a consideration.

However, the Trump administration has been pushing for these schools to stop considering gender in their admissions process, along with other characteristics like race, religion or sexual orientation. So far, they’ve been unsuccessful in getting them to sign on to their ridiculous Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education (the one that would also bar them from “belittling” conservative ideas) in order to keep their federal funding, but it’s likely that many may drop these considerations in order to avoid conflict.

Via the Washington Post:

The results of ending this practice could be dramatic, experts predict. In 2023, the most recent year for which the figure is available, 817,035 more women than men applied to universities and colleges, federal data shows. Boys also have lower mean scores on the SAT, score lower overall on the ACT and have lower grade point averages in high school. “If we were going to eliminate preferences for men, the undergraduate population would skew to 65 percent female overnight,” [president of the American Council on Education Ted] Mitchell said.

Oh, and because a majority of the men who apply to college are white, they’re also the ones who will experience the most rejection. Whoops!

It’s not incredibly surprising. Women have been told they have to work twice as hard to be considered half as good, and this is the result of that hard work. Conversely, men — white men in particular — have been repeatedly told that, in a true meritocracy, they naturally win out, and that if they haven’t succeeded, it is simply because everyone else has gotten undeserved “special treatment.”

While the irony is certainly hilarious, this still isn’t a good thing — because campuses actually do benefit from diversity. It’s good for all of us to be around different kinds of people. Frankly, as a society, we also benefit from educating white men, as it makes them far less likely to vote Republican. I’m half-kidding there, but the fact is that the less men interact with women, the less likely they are to see us as people. I absolutely believe that the decrease in in-person socializing among young people is why we see so many young men turning to cretins like Andrew Tate to “learn about women” or spending their days hypothesizing on our evil on incel message boards instead of, you know, actually talking to us. Fewer men at college means fewer men regularly interacting with women in an intellectual environment, and that’s probably not a good thing for anyone.

The Washington Post contacted several private universities that accept men at a higher rate than women, though none of them were willing to say, just yet, how they would be adjusting their admissions criteria.

But if it does happen, at least we know it will bring relief to the many conservative white men across the nation, who surely would not want to be so insulted by this “special treatment,” and who have always just wanted to live in a true meritocracy — even if that means they lose in the end.

