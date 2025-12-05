Wonkette

𝕺𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖉's avatar
𝕺𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖉
1hEdited

Many years ago, I heard a couple of men who were discussing the recently published, “even cowgirls get the blues.” They both agreed that they really benefited from reading this book that was written from a woman’s point of view, and that it was really eye-opening to think about it from that perspective. I printed out that the author was Tim Robbins, who was male, and they had no idea why I was contributing to the conversation, or what my point was, so they both ignored me.

That memory came floating up unbidden when I read the bit about men turning to Andrew Tate to learn about men. We have always been at war with Eastasia, in a manner of speaking.

Herr Snackmeier's avatar
Herr Snackmeier
1hEdited

I know of a well-regarded regional State college in the Southeast that has tried and tried for years to equitably address this issue.

The problem is this: the campus is just a 20-minute bus ride from some of the best surfing on the east coast of the United States. Lots and lots and lots of white men apply to be students there.

But here's another dimension to the problem: the school is actually pretty academically rigorous. It's not a party school, necessarily.

And here's another problem: the public schools in the rural counties surrounding the campus are awful.

For decades now the campus has received huge numbers of applications from males in the region that it is supposed to serve, but very few of them are qualified to attend.

They tried outreach to the public schools to try to improve quality, and that proved to be a 1,000-year project. They had more success working with the community colleges in the region to harmonize curricula so that courses would more easily transfer to the state college campus. But this occurred at the same time that the state government, spurred by employers, made the community college curricula more rigorous. You see, you can't get a job on the floor of a modern factory without at least an associate's degree worth of mathematics. The CNC milling machines do all the work, but to communicate with one a worker has to have a lot more than high School math. (There's also a labor shortage for the factories that the region is attracting from the Northeast.)

So over the last 25 years the regional State college campus has become more and more female. Achievement levels are high. But campus life, near the beach, it's become a bit boring.

So in one sense, the campus is thriving with engaged and high achieving students. But it sits in a region in which employers can't readily find the educated workers they need, and there is a growing community of sidelined former high school students, predominantly, white and male, who are unqualified for college study or factory labor.

And the region continues to vote overwhelmingly for that asshole in the White House™.

To learn how the story ends, be sure to read the final chapter of the comprehensive American history that will be written by Chinese scholars.

