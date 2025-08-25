Tabs by Martini Glambassador!

What a weekend!

Kilmar Ábrego Garcia got released from jail, and now the regime says they are going to send him to Uganda for refusing to plead guilty to human trafficking. (The Guardian/ Court documents)

All work has stopped on a wind farm that was nearly complete in Rhode Island, a casualty of Donald Trump’s ongoing war with the wind. (ABC)

Will everybody forget all about those Epstein Files now that Todd Blanche has released his numbnuts interview with Ghislaine Maxwell where she praised Trump on high and called him a gentleman? (The Guardian)

Habba dabba do! A federal judge in New Jersey has ruled that Alina Habba is not the real United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, and disqualified her from working on any cases. (ABC)

Two Texas Democrats made their state-trooper minders follow them to a gay bar, putting the “fun” in “fundamentalist police state.” (Chron.)

So that’s dark.

The race to redistrict is now on. (Politico)

A federal judge said Trump can’t cut off funds to “sanctuary cities.” (LA Times)

Russia’s building a new listening station to spy on NATO, great. (Newsweek)

New filings in the Smartmatic defamation case came out, with tidbits like employees pumping stolen-election lies getting promoted, and those who pushed back on airing the lies getting purged. Also Jesse Watters slobbering to Greg Gutfeld, “Think about how incredible our ratings would be if Fox went ALL in on STOP THE STEAL.” (MSBNC)

Illinois has become the first state in the nation to offer a free legal hotline for LGBTQ+ people. (Advocate)

European post offices will temporarily stop sending some packages to the US while they try to figure out how to manage the tariffs. (Politico EU)

The White House has made its list of artworks at the Smithsonian that are degenerate. They include a portrait of Anthony Fauci, an Amy Sherald painting of a Black trans woman portrayed as Lady Liberty, and many more, even “some presentations that were no longer on view, including a 2023 National Museum of African Art show that centered around the [fictional] kingdom of Drexciya.” (ArtNews/ Ars Technica/ NPR)

Maryland governor Wes Moore is all for gerrydiddling MD MAGA dickweed Andy Harris on out. Bye! And Moore and Trump got in a social media feud, and Trump threatened to send the National Guard to Baltimore, and pull funding the rebuild the Key Bridge. (The Grio/ WMAR)

Congratulations, Mormon women, you may now wear tank tops. (NPR)

We see what you did there with the chips, Zohran Mamdani. Sounds like the scavenger hunt was a big hit!

Here’s the number one song in the world right now! The kids are going nuts for this movie.

