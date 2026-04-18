A sure-fire cocktail for insanity is getting in a position with all of the responsibility yet none of the control. Such as it is with everyone in Dear Leader’s Cabinet, where All That Is Good is Thanks to Dear Leader, Praise Be His Name, and All That Is Wrong is the fault of Somebody Else! Especially his underlings, who are simply awful at trying to justify kidnapping and cover up rape and murder. Good help, find, so hard to!

Perhaps that mill-grist drove ICE Director Todd Lyons to another nervous breakdown, and that is why he is departing, effective May 31. Surely it was jarring for him, being thrust into a brighter spotlight after NoemAndDowski and Tricia McLaughlin left, holding the bag full of all of the telling ICE to go forth and do civil rights abuses to please Dear Leader, after previously only having been seen justifying a kidnapping or two. Not to mention the legal hot seat, where judges across the land have been increasingly eager to put him, along with the rest of his recently departed cohort.

Or maybe he had a post-Easter resurrection-season revelation and realized that if there is a hell of ironic punishments, he’ll be spending it in a cage with a dozen crying, hungry newborns and an overflowing toilet.

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! Paypal won’t automatically sign you up for the newsletter! — or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

Bob and Gary ICE their stepmom

Lawlessness, it gets so corrupt! Such as the case of French-born poor 86-year-old Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé, who fell in love with an American widower, one Bill Ross, whom she’d met when she was a young secretary and he was stationed in France for the US military in the ‘50s. The two stayed in touch over the years, then both lost spouses, and after some visits back and forth between Nantes and Alabama they got married last April.

But the heartwarming part of the story ends there, because life is cruel, and often pointless as well. Bill Ross died unexpectedly of natural causes nine months later. And Ross’s 50-something-year-old sons, Tony — a retired Alabama state trooper now working at a federal courthouse in Anniston, Alabama — and his brother Gary immediately moved to dispose themselves of their elderly stepmother and seize the princely largesse of a house worth about $173,000, their father’s and stepmother’s vehicles, and their checking account with about $1,500, so as to get themselves halves instead of a fourth of the bounty. By getting ICE to deport her back to France! The brothers denied a hand in it, but one of the sons rerouted the mail from the house where Ross-Mahé was living so she would not get notices about her immigration appointment, and, noted probate Judge Shirley A. Millwood:

[L]aw enforcement officers told Tony Ross a day before Ms. Ross-Mahé’s arrest that she would be detained, and he also received a text confirming the arrest less than an hour after it happened. Two hours after her arrest, the judge wrote, Mr. Ross’s other son, Gary, went to their father’s house and changed the locks.

And,

The day after Mr. Ross died, his sons came to the house and each drove off with one of his vehicles, a truck and a 2018 Mercedes-Benz.

Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé was arrested in her nightgown and sent to a center in Anniston, Louisiana, where the octogenarian was held for 16 days before being released back to France on Friday, in an orange jumpsuit full of stains and holes, after suffering what the French government says included “acts of violence,” JESUS.

Though in better news, the Calhoun County probate judge, Shirley A. Millwood (a Republican elected in 2024), demanded Gary and Tony hand over their keys to their father’s house, appointed an independent administrator for the estate, and urged the federal government to investigate, “especially in light of the ongoing national events surrounding the distrust of federal law enforcement officers and the many investigations ongoing of corruption within our government.”

Kash Patel’s Alabammer field office are quite concerned and will get right on it, you bet!

Worse news, Ross-Mahé is not the first or even hundredth senior to have been kidnapped or treated in such a way, and there are surely more among the 73,000 people that ICE is currently holding, and often reported to be depriving of medical care or worse.

Where’s that felon? No, the other one

Then there is ICE agent Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., for whom there is an arrest warrant. This out-of-control brain genius is wanted on two felony counts of second-degree assault by Hennepin County, Minnesota, for driving on the shoulder of the road in his unmarked, rented SUV then pointing a gun at the two victims who had moved into HIS shoulder where he was trying to illegally pass, AS IS A WHITE MAN’S RIGHT TO DO! or something.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty noted that it may be the first time in the country that a federal immigration agent has faced local prosecution for conduct while maybe pretending to be on duty. But the Minnesota drivers filmed the whole thing, and that is just how extra-special stupid is Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.

But we know how Trump likes ‘em. And his cruise control is always set to at least 27 men per hour!

This has been your ICE news update. Though there is endless more!

[AP / New York Times archive link, “ICE Arrests 85-Year-Old French Widow Who Married Her G.I. Sweetheart” / New York Times archive link, “French Widow Detained by ICE in Alabama Is Released After 16 Days” / Minnesota Reformer / Daily Beast archive link]

Thanks for reading Wonkette! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Wonkette Crazy Pill Fund