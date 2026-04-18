Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
2h

Wow, those two sons really need to face criminal punishment for elder abuse.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Fool's avatar
Fool
3h

Fuckers.

Reply
Share
230 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture