America’s intellectual refugees. (Forbes)

So is it safe here? Well, maybe if you’re not a person the entire federal government has decided to target because you said something he doesn’t like. (MSNBC)

The future (where they know where you are every second and can disappear you at any time) is now. (404 Media)

While old white people are yelling at Chuck Grassley, in Iowa, to “bring that guy home,” some brave centrist anonymous Democrats are calling the focus on them disappearing people off the street a “trap.” Never always change. (Axios)

UPDATE: WELL, FUCK, THIS WAS IN NASHVILLE. AND 2019. Not today in Memphis, ICE Satan! Neighbors form a human chain, the Memphis PD declines to assist ICE, and ICE crawls back into its hideyhole … for now . SO UM BE LIKE NASHVILLE FIVE YEARS AGO? (CBS News)

So I guess JD Vance is telling other sovereign nations they have to give up their hate speech laws if they want to get off the tariff naughty list? (Independent) And Marco Rubio is like

Yes, yes we sure do.

Just gonna let you sit a minute with that.

Hey remember when Joe Biden finally did the “free tax file” program? About that. (AP)

Hey remember when after a century of us screaming that Big Pharma should have negotiate its prices with Medicare, and then Joe Biden did that? You’ll never guess what happened. (Reuters)

THIS WHOLE COURTROOM IS IN CONTEMPT. (AP / Chris Geidner)

I feel like maybe Big Law doesn’t actually have very good lawyers? They’re all like “do I have to represent coal companies or Trump in his personal capacity for Boris Epshteyn, is this legally enforceable?” like … really? I haven’t taken “contracts,” but none of that sounds like “a contract.” (Talking Points Memo)

Love that the utility companies are trying to blame your solar for them doubling their prices. Love it. (Orange County Register)

The IRS, Harvard, and Trump. I just like this story because CNN used the locution “for not complying with what the administration has sought to portray as a campaign to fight antisemitism.” Like, “sought to portray as” isn’t that many extra words and stops you from gargling bullshit! But they also could have found 100 people in 50 yards to unequivocally state YEAH DUH ILLEGAL AS FUCK. (CNN)

Hmmm, what? Oh no reason. Twenty best countries for American expats. (Travel and Leisure)

