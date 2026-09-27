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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4hEdited

I am off to the park to feed my goose.

Beautiful weather today, 69 and sunny, nice day for a Xena Warrior Scooter ride.

Gimothy the Goose is looking good. Flocks have been stopping at the fishing pond and then moving on. Gimothy and his crew (3 other geese and the ducks) are always there, I believe they will not be migrating. Yesterday there were 3 other flocks, in separate areas, but the day before that it was just Gimmy and the crew. Easier to feed Gimmy when the asshole geese aren’t there. I stick around and be the big goose to make sure Gimothy can get their share.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-347153585?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
18m

There are some stories I get that I can't use because we might not have the right to use the visual that goes with the story. I had gotten a great story on photography but using the images could run into copyright issues. So if you send me something, I try to find a way to use it but please understand there are limitations, and if I am not sure of what is acceptable I will skip that story, I do not want to get Wonkette sued! Generally speaking, if it has a YouTube link I can use it. But YouTube shorts do not work, they will only show up as a link not the actual video. Some of this takes some research, so please be patient I am trying to include as many stories as possible that you guys send me.

Thanks for helping make Nice Times happen!

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