What is the New York Times trying to tell me, Samuel Alito *lied*? (NYT)

Hmmm will all liberals be “done” and “gone” if “Uncle Donnie” wins? Seems like a threat! (Greg Sargent at The New Republic)

Nevertheless, the emerging Democratic consensus seems to be that Biden should continue to “meet people where they are”: sympathize with the plight of the struggling, implicitly concede that the economy—which would poll through the roof with Republicans stealing credit for it—is actually bad.

I don’t know what portion of this post from Brian Beutler — “Biden Beat Trumpflation and the Trump Crime Wave” — we get before we all have to decide whether to subscribe to continue, but I liked what was there. Aren’t you glad I never do that to you? I just guilt-trip you instead. (Off Message)

If you prefer to read that argument at length and with no paywall (this time), Brad DeLong is very mad at the Financial Times for just such bullshit, and he has (median, not average!) numbers about medians (not averages!) and how for the first time in decades a recovery isn’t skewed to the plutocrats but rather every decile (not to be confused with every person! It’s still better in the aggregate!) is sharing in it. (DeLong)

Should people have a reasonably accurate picture of “reality” or should the New York Times just keep repeating that the economy is terrible, and such small portions? (Brian Klaas)

The parade of misinformation and disinformation by gaslighting rightwing con artists — and Scientific American is PISSED. (Scientific American)

Like hope you are okay, Texas loves! I am sorry these fucking grifters are denying climate change and literally trying to make it worse! (CNN)

Dan Rather wants you to know Donald Trump and the rest of them are gaslighting rightwing con-artisting about EVs. (Team Steady)

My goodness, this “pro-natalist” couple is … well. Well! Well. And that’s what I’ve got to say about that. (The Guardian)

No more gay or trans panic defense in Minnesota, the 19th state to bar it! (Erin in the Morning)

Yes, Pope Francis should not have said that, and beyond not saying it, he shouldn’t think it, and beyond not thinking it, he should change the Church’s stance on gay priests. (AP)

Montana’s had crazy high property tax increases the past couple years — but not for Gov. Greg Gianforte! What a lucky coincidence! (Ryan Busse campaign website)

About 20 hours after ??? exploded ??? causing a raging inferno in the Rafah refugee tent camp, Netanyahu said it was “tragic.” I don’t know what Joe Biden needs to do to shut this fucker down. (Haaretz / NBC News)

Africa is going to be really important globally, and the US needs to be on the right side, because Russia’s a fucking dick and Africa’s buying a bunch of their bullshit. Good luck Joe and Kamala! Do good stuff! (Heather Cox Richardson)

Perhaps most famously, in 1987, a female orca in the Pacific Ocean near Puget Sound was observed carrying a dead salmon on her head; within two months, killer whales from her pod and two others were also wearing 'fish hats.'

The orcas are just *playing* with the boat rudders, like a knockout challenge. (New Atlas)

This made me cry a tiny last week: the first Millennial saint. (AP)

