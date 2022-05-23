Republicans are so sure they're going to retake control of Congress in November, we can only assume they're already measuring for drapes in current Democratic lawmakers' offices. This overconfidence is the only way we can explain their total lack of subtlety in their villainy.

Let's take a look at the Sunday shows so you can see what we mean.

Ronna Romney McDaniel on 'Fox News Sunday'

The Republican National Committee (RNC) chair appeared with host Martha MacCallum:

MacCallum mentioned Donald Trump's brilliant advice for Dr. Mehmet Oz to declare victory in the Pennsylvania GOP primary despite not actually winning yet. McDaniel knew who was really to blame:

MCDANIEL: What I will say is the Republican legislature in Pennsylvania put forward an election integrity bill that Governor [Tom] Wolf vetoed earlier this year. If that bill had been passed, we would not be in this situation. President Trump is right, and others, that we should not have no excuse absentee voting. This influx of mail-in voting is clearly showing that systems are not ready for that and Pennsylvania is a case of that right now.

Of course! It must be the mail-in voting! Of course, the Democrats had their own primaries and everything was fine, and it's simply not possible the Republicans are just having a really close election.

MacCallum tried to nail down whether McDaniel was accusing any Republican candidates of doing anything untoward with mail-in votes, or what she was even talking about:

MACCALLUM: But -- so the former president is suggesting that another Republican who is supported by people who used to work in his administration is searching for votes or doing something that is -- that is untoward?



MCDANIEL: Well, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled this year, and the RNC very much supports, that ballots should not be counted without a date. I think that's the law in Pennsylvania. [...] And we certainly do not think that ballots without dates should be counted, because how do you know when they came in?

Postmarks: What are they?

MacCallum asked McDaniel about soon-to-be former GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn's whole "Dark MAGA" manifesto, which spouted off about the "Rise of a New Right."

McDaniel played very dumb.

MCDANIEL: I don't know what "Dark MAGA" is.



MACCALLUM: It sounds scary.



MCDANIEL: It sounds like the Star Wars thing, like the dark side of the force. I don't know. I don't know what that is.

It does sound ridiculous, but so did Nazi and KKK terminology like "Grand Wizard" and "Eagle's Nest," when taken out of context. Maybe the congressman whose bucket list included going to Hitler's mountain home shouldn't be ignored, despite sounding like bad fanfiction.

Rick Scott on 'Face The Nation'

The senator from Florida and former (current?) Gentleman demon spoke to Margaret Brennan:

When Brennan pointed out polling showing a large number of Americans see the GOP as "extremists," Scott babbled about Joe Biden:

SCOTT: The president is slow to react, whether it's the border, whether it's inflation, whether it's gas prices, even Ukraine.

Those are big problems. There would be bipartisan support for solving them, if the GOP actually cared. But as we've seen with gas prices and baby formula, the GOP likes to use the pain of Americans for political purposes, with zero intent to actually fix things.

When asked about unproven claims of fraud during the 2020 election, Scott did a low-fat version of the Big Lie:

SCOTT: You know, what I have seen, Margaret, is people want to know that the election's going to be fair and their votes are not going to be diluted. [...] There's -- there is clearly people that are still concerned about what happened in 2020, and they would like the facts to come out. And they -- and they want to know what happened, why it happened.

"Diluted." By having more people vote against the white supremacists? We are curious about this word choice "diluted."

Brennan, surely tired of this same old bullshit, just plain asked a direct question:

BRENNAN: Just -- OK, just to be abundantly clear, you have recognized President Biden is the duly elected president of the United States, correct?



SCOTT: Absolutely. Absolutely.



BRENNAN: OK. So, let's just move on from there.

And so they moved on from there.

Finally, Scott had a whole lot of mealy-mouthed lip service about concerns of rising white supremacy:

SCOTT: Well, clearly, we ought to all condemn any hatred.



We ought to condemn any white supremacy. We -- I mean, we've got to figure out how to come together. I believe we got to stop all this racial politics.[...] We ought to judge people by their character, not the -- not their skin color.

So, we've got to figure out how to bring people together.

Yeah, Rick Scott tried to "All Lives Matter" white supremacy.

They don't want to admit it, but these people know what drives their base.

Have a week.

